14 Myths About Powdered Eggs You Need To Stop Believing

The first myth to get out of the way is that powdered eggs don't taste good. If this has been your experience in the past or you've heard it from institutional food horror stories, it's time to set the record straight. Cari Dunn said that she's heard several people who think that "egg powder can be bland or taste funny." She said that "this may be true for some brands, but not for all of them. The higher the quality of eggs that the manufacturer uses, the better the taste and quality of the egg powder."

Of course, good taste requires that the company start with high-quality eggs in the first place. When we asked Dunn how to tell the difference between good and bad powdered eggs, she said, "Like with a fresh egg, the color will alert you to the quality of the eggs. A brighter color will often indicate that the eggs are higher quality. However, there may be some color loss during manufacturing."

Processing eggs at lower temperatures and freeze-drying them rather than spray-drying them at high temperatures tends to have a positive effect on egg flavor quality. This makes sense when you think about the difference in flavor and texture when you scramble eggs at a high temperature versus a low temperature. And, of course, keeping powdered eggs cool, dry, and out of the sunlight during storage helps, too.