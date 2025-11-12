5 Starbucks Holiday Drink Customizations For A Totally Festive Upgrade

The long-awaited Starbucks holiday drink menu returned on November 6, and if you're one of the many who eagerly wait all year for your chance to order festive holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha or gingerbread latte, you probably know the menu backwards and forwards. Although Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu doesn't feature a single new drink, there are some fun upgrades and customizations you can use to create completely new beverages.

At Tasting Table, we're no stranger to Starbucks drink customizations. In fact, last year, we created five Starbucks secret menu holiday drinks ourselves. This year, we're back to highlight five new fan-created masterpieces that have gone viral on social media. Each begins with a standard Starbucks drink recipe as its foundation but incorporates holiday syrups, add-ins, and toppings to create a custom specialty beverage.

These recipes aren't Starbucks-approved, so not every location will necessarily be willing to accommodate your requests. When ordering, be as specific as possible in case your barista hasn't heard of your Starbucks secret menu holiday drink before. And, of course, keep it classy and friendly — the holiday rush at Starbucks is no joke, and the last thing you want is to ruin a barista's day by asking for an off-menu drink that takes 10 minutes to make when the line is out the door.