9 Unique Costco Locations Around The World
Can you really say you're a world traveler if you haven't visited a few far-flung Costco locations? As of October 2025, the mega-chain is spread across 14 countries. For superfans, it's impossible to resist the tantalizing prospect of unearthing bargains in unfamiliar destinations.
Forget celebrity fanbases; Costco enthusiasts are in a league of their own. But with stores hidden under football fields or beautifully positioned next to a cenote, who can blame them? If you know, you know. It might be time to use your rental car discount and global access (aka, two of the little-known Costco membership perks you need to take advantage of). These are the Costco locations that are worth a trip — or at least a twinge of jealousy. One couple even traveled 220,000 miles to visit more than 200 stores, according to This Is Money, so some locations definitely add extra allure. We've found a collection of the most unique stores around the world, from the oldest to the smallest and even the camouflaged — so read on for the coolest Costco locations and get your passport ready to be stamped.
The smallest Costco
California is the US state with triple the amount of Costco locations than any other, but Alaska also takes a novelty title. Its capital city, Juneau, has the smallest Costco in the world. Surprisingly well-stocked for an isolated store of less than 80,000 square feet, it's a bucket list destination for many fans. Besides, what it lacks in size, it makes up for with ample $1.50 hot dog combos.
The camouflaged Costco
Deep in the Santa Fe district of Mexico City, you might spot a Costco. Or, then again, you could miss it. The store is hidden underneath a "green roof" and an urban park. This unique, Mexico Costco location blends in with the landscape remarkably well, even featuring basketball courts and a soccer pitch. Not bad for a former landfill site.
The two-story Costco
Ever seen a double-story Costco? Interestingly, New York is the only state where you can shop at a 2-story Costco. It has two: One in Port Chester and one in Brooklyn. These space-saving designs add the novelty of navigating escalators with bulging trolleys. It's an excitement that probably wears off. But, when in Rome, right?
The busiest Costco
Honolulu's Iwilei store holds an intriguing title: the world's busiest Costco. It was coined in 2007 by the Seattle Times, but fast-forward to today, and its crown seems to have been super-glued."Never make me go to Costco Iwilei on the weekends ever again in my perimenopausal life," raged a commenter on one Reddit thread. Dash through this packed parking lot and experience the thrill of what's widely touted as one of the most chaotic Costco experiences.
The Costco with a cenote
A mountain or forest backdrop is beautiful, but a parking lot cenote? That's the foreground for a ridiculously unique Costco location. Mérida's Costco is a serene place to visit, with Cenote Ka Kutzal right outside its entrance. According to Yucatán Magazine, the sinkhole was only discovered when the chain had purchased the land and was mid-renovating the site. Talk about hitting the jackpot; in 2024, the store went viral.
The largest Costco
Remember Juneau and its 80,000 square-foot Costco? Salt Lake City is on the other end of the spectrum, sprawling across a staggering 235,000 square feet. Expect to be spoiled for choice when shopping at Costco's largest store; apparently, this Utah store has an entire aisle dedicated to rice.Imagine seeing how the world's smallest and largest Costco stores compare. It's an unbelievable contrast.
The Costco with incredible sushi
Customers rave over Costco's miso black cod, which people are comparing to an iconic Nobu dish. That said, a new seafood bar has been set. No location exceeds sushi expectations like the Costco stores in Tokyo. "Thick slices of fresh fish at a reasonable price," wrote one Reddit user. The overflowing box of budget-friendly nigiri speaks for itself.
The oldest Costco
Let's take it back to the beginning. Seattle is where to find the oldest Costco in the U.S. The original building was opened in 1983, and immediately erupted with success. Eventually, it was remodeled, with a current store built on an adjoining site in 2005. Keep your eyes peeled near checkout: Customers report that there is a section of the original wall on display.
The Costco with a gym upstairs
At some point, we've all moaned that we're too tired for grocery shopping. Yet, for Costco-goers at Houston's Greenway Plaza, there's a valid excuse: It's situated underneath an LA Fitness gym. Maybe research the simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals beforehand. You'll need the perfect post-Costco refuel.