9 Unique Costco Locations Around The World

Can you really say you're a world traveler if you haven't visited a few far-flung Costco locations? As of October 2025, the mega-chain is spread across 14 countries. For superfans, it's impossible to resist the tantalizing prospect of unearthing bargains in unfamiliar destinations.

Forget celebrity fanbases; Costco enthusiasts are in a league of their own. But with stores hidden under football fields or beautifully positioned next to a cenote, who can blame them? If you know, you know. It might be time to use your rental car discount and global access (aka, two of the little-known Costco membership perks you need to take advantage of). These are the Costco locations that are worth a trip — or at least a twinge of jealousy. One couple even traveled 220,000 miles to visit more than 200 stores, according to This Is Money, so some locations definitely add extra allure. We've found a collection of the most unique stores around the world, from the oldest to the smallest and even the camouflaged — so read on for the coolest Costco locations and get your passport ready to be stamped.