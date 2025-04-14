The Costco Seafood People Are Comparing To An Iconic Nobu Dish
Nobu is one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in America, establishing itself as a favorite destination of the rich and famous and a true restaurant empire. From the Kardashians to Taylor Swift, pop culture icons flock to the restaurant for premium sushi, sashimi, and the legendary miso-marinated black cod. If there were any grocery chain that could provide a Nobu dupe, it would be Costco. The warehouse-style grocery store is known for its fantastic frozen and ready-to-eat meals in rotation. The streak continues with Costco giving shoppers the opportunity to enjoy something similar to Nobu's miso-marinated black cod at home for a fraction of the price.
Users on TikTok have been raving over the prepackaged miso black cod with garlic rice that has been popping up in the premade meals section of Costco stores. Served with a side of bok choy and a flavorful sweet glaze, the entire meal comes in at around $10.99 per pound depending on the location. To prepare, simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, cover the entire pan with foil (without the plastic top and sauce packet, of course), and bake for 40 minutes. After that, you remove the foil and broil for five minutes or until the fish gets some good caramelization. Reviews from Reddit and TikTok point to a general consensus that, while this Costco variation might not hold up in a blind taste test to Nobu's original, it's a delicious black cod dish that far surpasses Nobu's in value and accessibility.
How to take Costco's black cod to Nobu levels and beyond
Perhaps you're in a single-person household and don't need as many portions, or you'd rather prepare your own side dishes to pair with Costco's miso-marinated black cod. Don't worry, because the store carries the marinated fillets by themselves in the freezer section. Alaskan Leader Seafoods is the brand behind bringing this Nobu-inspired delicacy to your home. The seafood company makes the frozen wild Alaskan black cod sablefish with a miso marinade that users on Reddit are giving high marks, with one person saying, "Perfection. I like to make food from scratch, but I would easily serve this to anyone visiting my home." Others enjoyed the flaky texture, buttery flavor, and how easy it was to thaw and prepare the frozen fish.
If there were any complaints about the Costco premade miso black cod, it was about the accompanying garlic rice. One reviewer on TikTok said that, while he could taste a little bit of garlic, the rice could have benefitted from more. If you grabbed the frozen fillets, try making your own white rice with garlic for a burst of flavor that complements the sweet and buttery fish. And for the veggie side, try your hand at stir-frying bok choy with garlic and sesame oil. Finally, a homemade sauce for dipping or drizzling might be the perfect final touch. A little brown butter, lemon juice, and chili crisp would be a welcome addition of tart and spicy to an already flavorful fish dish.