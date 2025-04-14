The Costco Seafood People Are Comparing To An Iconic Nobu Dish

Nobu is one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in America, establishing itself as a favorite destination of the rich and famous and a true restaurant empire. From the Kardashians to Taylor Swift, pop culture icons flock to the restaurant for premium sushi, sashimi, and the legendary miso-marinated black cod. If there were any grocery chain that could provide a Nobu dupe, it would be Costco. The warehouse-style grocery store is known for its fantastic frozen and ready-to-eat meals in rotation. The streak continues with Costco giving shoppers the opportunity to enjoy something similar to Nobu's miso-marinated black cod at home for a fraction of the price.

Users on TikTok have been raving over the prepackaged miso black cod with garlic rice that has been popping up in the premade meals section of Costco stores. Served with a side of bok choy and a flavorful sweet glaze, the entire meal comes in at around $10.99 per pound depending on the location. To prepare, simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, cover the entire pan with foil (without the plastic top and sauce packet, of course), and bake for 40 minutes. After that, you remove the foil and broil for five minutes or until the fish gets some good caramelization. Reviews from Reddit and TikTok point to a general consensus that, while this Costco variation might not hold up in a blind taste test to Nobu's original, it's a delicious black cod dish that far surpasses Nobu's in value and accessibility.