10 Tips For The Best Homemade Matcha Latte

Whether you're looking for an alternative to your cup of afternoon coffee or you just want to see what all the hype is about, matcha is absolutely a drink worth exploring. Matcha has its origins in China and Japan, but it's become increasingly popular outside of Asia in the past several years. There's an excellent chance that you've seen matcha lattes at your favorite coffee shops, and maybe you've even tried making them at home. Although the process of making a matcha latte seems a bit more complicated than turning on your drip coffee maker, it's still very possible to make a great cup of matcha at home.

Perhaps you make matcha lattes on the regular, or maybe you want to try your hand at making them for the very first time. Either way, these tips for making the best homemade matcha latte are guaranteed to upgrade your at-home matcha game. To get the 411 on some of the most essential matcha latte tips you can employ at home, we spoke to matcha experts, including Joshua Kaiser, founder of Rishi Tea & Botanicals; Mike Coulson, founder of Vana Tisanes and Plantae+Fungi; Eijiro Tsukada, CEO and founder of Cuzen Matcha; and Tom Saxon, cofounder of Batch Coffee Club and author of "The Home Barista." Who knows? You may just cut your cafe budget in half once you learn how to make your own incredible matcha latte.