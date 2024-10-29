The Creamy Ingredient You Need To Flavor Your Matcha With Ease
If you want a caffeine-free drink that's going to wake you right and proper in the morning, few options are as refreshing (or as tasty) as a matcha drink. This bright green powder made from pulverized tea leaves has been a coffee shop favorite for years for its vegetal and sweet flavor. You can whisk it with hot water and drink it straight, Japanese tea ceremony-style, or you can make a DIY matcha latte by combining it with milk. And if you're going the DIY route, here's a tip that's going to take your matcha latte up a notch: Whisk in some coffee creamer.
Working beautifully in both hot and iced versions, the creamer's silky smoothness and sweetness can give your drink a rich, dessert-like quality that'll make you forget all about your usual morning coffee. After you've stirred your matcha until it's frothed, add about a tablespoon of your coffee creamer — any variety will do, though we recommend something plain for your first time — in a separate cup and pour the matcha right on top. Top up the glass with your choice of steamed milk for a hot drink, or cold milk for an iced matcha latte. And there you have it, a creamer-enriched matcha latte!
If you're looking to swap milk entirely for coffee creamer, you can. Just remember that the texture and taste could be a bit richer than normal milk.
Flavor-up your matcha latte with flavored creamer
Creaminess and sweetness aren't the only things that creamer can add to your drink. There are plenty of flavored creamers on store shelves that you can use to twist the flavor profile of your drink to suit the mood or time of the year.
Let's take a seasonal example: We're at the heart of fall right now and you know what that means: pumpkin spice. It's as simple as adding a touch of pumpkin spice-flavored creamer to your matcha latte, like Coffee-Mate liquid pumpkin spice creamer, to get yourself a sipper that fits the chilly atmosphere. And of course, you can go for more vanilla options (literally). Coffee-Mate French Vanilla or Splenda Sugar-Free Hazelnut Creamers are both classic choices you can use for your daily, non-themed drink.
There are so many varieties of creamer flavors available at your local store, so feel free to experiment and get creative to find the perfect matcha-creamer combo for your palate. There's Lair Superfood Vanilla Coconut powdered creamer if you're up for a tropical twist or Califia Farms Caramel Macchiato Almond Milk Coffee Creamer for an even more indulgent drink (that's lactose-free and vegan). Who could've thought a little bit of creamer is the secret to making an already delicious drink extra special?