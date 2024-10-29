The Creamy Ingredient You Need To Flavor Your Matcha With Ease

If you want a caffeine-free drink that's going to wake you right and proper in the morning, few options are as refreshing (or as tasty) as a matcha drink. This bright green powder made from pulverized tea leaves has been a coffee shop favorite for years for its vegetal and sweet flavor. You can whisk it with hot water and drink it straight, Japanese tea ceremony-style, or you can make a DIY matcha latte by combining it with milk. And if you're going the DIY route, here's a tip that's going to take your matcha latte up a notch: Whisk in some coffee creamer.

Working beautifully in both hot and iced versions, the creamer's silky smoothness and sweetness can give your drink a rich, dessert-like quality that'll make you forget all about your usual morning coffee. After you've stirred your matcha until it's frothed, add about a tablespoon of your coffee creamer — any variety will do, though we recommend something plain for your first time — in a separate cup and pour the matcha right on top. Top up the glass with your choice of steamed milk for a hot drink, or cold milk for an iced matcha latte. And there you have it, a creamer-enriched matcha latte!

If you're looking to swap milk entirely for coffee creamer, you can. Just remember that the texture and taste could be a bit richer than normal milk.

