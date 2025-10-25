Simple Skillet Spinach and Cheese Pie Recipe

The combination of greens, herbs, and cheese under a pie crust is a timeless favorite that can be found in variations around the world, from French tourtes de blettes to, of course, Greek spanakopita. With a combination of tender savory greens and cheeses of varying creaminess, meltiness, or tanginess under a crispy pastry topping, it's not hard to see why. A simple and healthy one-pan recipe packed full of greens, our spinach pie is a comforting meal that you might want to add to your weekly dinner rotation. Its elegant appearance on the dinner table belies the actual simplicity of this recipe. All you have to do is saute some onions and garlic in olive oil, toss in a whole bunch of cooked spinach as well as fragrant herbs and aromatics, then add eggs and cheese, top it with a sheet of pre-made puff pastry, and pop it in the oven. Less than an hour later, you have a warm, delicious meal that you will feel great about eating.

Tucked beneath the top layer of crisp, flaky pastry, you will find a warm, hearty, cheesy filling that is positively packed with nutrients. And while this recipe does take over an hour to prepare — between prep and cooking time — most of that time is just waiting for the pie to bake. So, after a short spell at the stove, you can look forward to kicking up your feet, relaxing, and enjoying the delicious smells wafting through the house.