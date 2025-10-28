8 Vintage Seafood Dishes That Have Quietly Vanished

Some of us enjoy cereal in the morning, while others would rather have eggs and toast, or even a nutritious smoothie. Some skip breakfast entirely. So how about this one: a pungent, oily, smoked fish, boiled and buttered, or perhaps simmered in milk. Does that make you lick your lips in anticipation, or scrunch up your face in disgust?

Believe it or not, kippers — a type of cured herring — were a popular breakfast staple for generations of Brits. And why not? They were inexpensive, readily available, and packed with protein — a hearty way to start the day. Besides, bacon is also smoky and fatty, and we're fine with that at the breakfast table.

In fairness, kippers starting losing popularity in the U.K. in the late 1950s, due to a combination of overfishing and younger consumers turning their backs on the "old-fashioned" dishes. Outside of New England, Americans never really developed a taste for them. In North America, kippers usually come canned, and the recent trend of adding tinned fish to your shopping list has made them a more familiar sight in grocery stores. While they're traditionally eaten on toast, they can be used more creatively — for example, as a tasty, pantry-friendly filling for fish tacos. Non-canned kippers have enough of a following to be available online and even in some supermarkets, but don't expect to see them often.