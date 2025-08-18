The Classic Fish Dish That Sparked Julia Child's Love For French Cuisine

When Julia Child first sat down at a table in Normandy, France, she though she was simply having a meal, little did she know her life was about to take a new turn. Child and her husband feasted upon a meal of oysters, salad, and a dish known as sole meunière at Restaurant La Couronne. "It was my first French food and I never got over it," Child revealed in archival footage appearing in CNN's film, "Julia." "It came upon me that that was what I was looking for all my life. One taste of that food and I never turned back." Sole meunière later became one of Child's all time favorite foods.

Sole meunière is a classic French recipe. "Meunière" translates to "miller's wife," a reference to the process of flouring the dish before it is fried in butter. It is a simple but flavorful recipe that calls for a delicately-tasting fish that can be tricky to come by. Child offered instructions to make this recipe in her cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and laid out easy-to-follow steps to recreate the meal.