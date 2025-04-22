14 Of Julia Child's All-Time Favorite Foods

If there's one name that needs no introduction, it's Julia Child. The renowned chef and television personality was well-loved not only for her expertise in the kitchen but also for her approachable cooking style that made culinary feats seem easily accessible to any home cook. The master of French cuisine is famous for simplifying complex dishes like boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin, and sole meunière, and there's little doubt she indulged in these every now and then. But when it comes to Child's favorite foods, it turns out her palate wasn't exclusive to haute cuisine.

Child was just as human as everyone else, with a fondness for the cheap and delicious that wasn't dampened by her knowledge of the culinary arts. It's always refreshing to hear of a foodie personality indulging in everyday fare — like, say, a fast food hamburger or some Chinese takeout — rather than eschewing what many would consider a satisfying meal. In fact, some of Child's favorite foods were utterly ordinary, and although there are certainly a few foods on this list that may be new to you, we're willing to bet you have a few others on a regular basis.