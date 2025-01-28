The Julia Child-Approved Chocolate Brand You Probably Haven't Heard Of

In America, the chocolate brands you are familiar with typically depend on your reason for buying chocolate; simply for eating or for baking with. If you fall into the first group, you might favor Lindt or Godiva. If you're part of the latter group, you may reach for Guittard or Ghirardelli baking chocolate for the quality, if not just for their availability at many grocery stores. And regardless of the group you're in, you definitely know Hershey's. But there's a lesser-known brand that offers taste and quality so high that Julia Child proclaimed it to be the best she'd tasted in the U.S. It goes by the name of Scharffen Berger. The company's history is really quite interesting and its chocolate products delicious.

The Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker company was started in the U.S. in 1997 by a doctor and a winemaker with an interest in fine foods. Together they introduced Americans to single-origin chocolate and were the first company to put cacao percentages on the packet. They were in favor of a transparent view into how their product was produced and were aiming for top quality. Free samples allowed people to taste that difference in quality, which was enough to entice them to spend the extra bucks. The company was purchased by Hershey in 2005, but it was resold in 2020 and returned to private ownership in 2021. The company offers many types of chocolate, including truffle gift boxes, chocolate bars, chocolate-covered snacks, cocoa powder, and different varieties of baking chocolate.

