The Best Store-Bought Baking Chocolate For Your Next Project

Whether you're making brownies, chocolate chip cookies, or a molten lava cake, baking chocolate is, perhaps, your most pivotal ingredient. The chocolate iteration tends to have a lower sugar content than snacking chocolate, and ranges in form, from cacao nibs to cocoa butter to bars of semi-sweet chocolate. No two brands are the same and impart different flavors and textures to your baked goods. The next you're baking something that calls for chocolate, opt for Ghirardelli — the number one store brand in Tasting Table's ranking of grocery baking chocolates.

Ghirardelli's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Premium Baking Chips ranked as the list's best based on their high level of quality, convenience to bake with, and, of course, flavor. Ghirardelli uses less milk than other semi-sweet brands and you can taste the difference. The flavor of the chocolate really shines through; the chips come across as neither cheap nor overly sweet but, instead, maintain a nice balance that's well-suited to any and all baking needs. They likewise melt easily, so they're great when incorporated into baked goods that require liquid chocolate, rather than just chocolate chips.