10 Of Julia Child's All-Time Favorite Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know Julia Child loved to cook, but it all started with her passion for food. Surprisingly, those two don't always go hand in hand. It wasn't until Child was gushing over an incredible dish in France, perhaps at La Couronne with her husband Paul, that she had an epiphany — I want to do this for a living.

Julia Child is an inspiration for pursuing her culinary dreams on a whim. After working in Aircraft Warning Services and espionage, Child changed direction at 36 and enrolled in culinary school, and not just any culinary school, but France's elite Le Cordon Bleu. It didn't take long for her (and everyone else) to see that Child was born to cook. Her dedication to the craft was incredible, which led to her career soaring at breakneck speed. Child's first influential cookbook hit the shelves in 1961 and just two years later she was hosting her very own show, "The French Chef," right in her Cambridge kitchen.

Regardless of her cooking skills, Child never stopped dining out. She loved savoring her favorite meals just as much as she loved trying new dishes, but the act of going out to eat, taking in the atmosphere, and sharing with others was half of the fun. Julia loved all things food; eating it, making it, and talking about it. She never tired of raving about her favorite dishes and restaurants all over the world, but these were 10 of her all-time favorites.