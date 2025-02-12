25 Absolute Best Tacos In San Diego
The best place for a taco in the U.S. is arguably sunny San Diego. With a thriving Mexican-American community shaped by its proximity to Mexico and one of the world's busiest border crossings, San Diego has earned its reputation as a taco haven. Taco Tuesday is a weekly tradition here, and the variety is staggering. Having lived in San Diego for many years, I can attest to its unmatched taco scene. Whether you're a tourist on the hunt for the best taco or a local exploring your neighborhood cuisine, you're in the right place. From classic street tacos to unique fusions, this is your guide to must-try tacos and where to find them in San Diego County.
Al pastor taco from Fish Guts
Serving up street-style tacos with a modern twist, the al pastor taco is a must-try at this small seafood spot in historic Barrio Logan. Made with opah belly, a rich, fatty cut from the moonfish, this taco is already a standout. But what takes it to the next level is the pineapple topping. It's so good that it has me practically drooling every time. Fish Guts is known for its handmade tortillas, made fresh on site, and they don't disappoint. Plus, all their ingredients are locally sourced, and the fish is purchased daily from local fishermen. Pro tip: Get here early! They sell out fast and most of their eight taco varieties are gone by dinnertime.
(619) 800-7514
2222 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Birria a Mano Taco from Tuetano Taqueria
A well-known and respected figure in the Mexican-American community, Chef Priscilla Curiel earned recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2020. For many, the Birria a Mano Taco offers a unique experience. Featuring meat stewed in broth and served with a bone as a garnish, this taco includes a small stick to extract the butter-like marrow, adding an authentic touch. While some may not enjoy the extra effort, I found it delightful. Recently relocated to a new spot in Chula Vista, the simple interior keeps the focus on the exceptional food.
(858) 294-3841
216 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Quesataco from Valle
With a tasting menu starting at $195, this Michelin-starred restaurant may be out of reach for many. But here's the thing: You can skip the line, the wait, and the actual tables and head straight to the bar. There, you can order from a smaller à la carte menu. What you are looking for is the Quesataco. At $20, it's more budget-friendly and worth every penny. While the toppings, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans, avocado, and salsa, may seem ordinary, Chef Roberto Alcocer works Baja magic, transforming them into something extraordinary. Add in the main filling of Rosewood Ranches grilled wagyu, and you're in for a taco that's pure bliss. Get ready to swoon.
(866) 723-8906
222 North Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Birria taco from Sabor A Birria
On the other end of the spectrum is one of our most humble tacos on this list, the birria taco at Sabor A Birria. Though it comes in modest packaging, don't be fooled. Every mouth of this taco packs a punch of flavor. Stuffed with marinated shredded beef, red onion, and cilantro, this taco delivers generous portions. It's perfect for those wanting an authentic street food experience. Sabor A Birria operates as a food truck, setting up daily in South Park, a quintessential neighborhood ideal for exploring while savoring this absolutely delicious taco.
instagram.com/sabor.a.birria.y.mas
(619) 307-0100
3013 Juniper St, San Diego, CA 92104
Quesataco from Aqui es Texcoco
Picture this: Meat wrapped in maguey leaves, slow-roasted in an underground fire pit for over seven hours. Now, wipe the drool from your face and head over to Aqui es Texcoco in Chula Vista for their Quesataco. Specializing in traditional Mexican lamb barbecue inspired by the old Aztec town of Texcoco, this spot is a must-visit. This quesataco is a thin layer of cheese grilled on a corn tortilla. If you choose the lamb rib filling, and you should, this taco comes stuffed with this succulent meat and topped with even more melted cheese. For the adventurous, other fillings like lamb stomach, brains, or head are also available. Bold flavors await!
(619) 427-4045
520 Broadway 5&6, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Perfect Taco from Trilogy Sanctuary
Vegan? Even if you're not, don't be so hasty to skip this one. The Perfect Taco lives up to its name and is a must-try, regardless of dietary preferences. A homemade chorizo substitute made from quinoa is paired with avocado, eggplant bacon, pico de gallo, and Trilogy's signature almond love sauce, which adds a unique and scrumptious touch. Each order comes with two tacos and a side salad. Trilogy Sanctuary's menu is entirely organic, vegan, and gluten-free. Plus, their rooftop dining area is a refreshing outdoor experience.
(858) 633-3893
7650 Girard Ave, Ste 400, La Jolla, CA, 92037
Smoked tuna taco from TJ Oyster Bar
Head to Bonita for TJ Oyster Bar, home of the Smoked Tuna Taco. As delicious as it sounds, this taco is packed with smoky tuna and topped with a touch of pico de gallo, delivering a hearty, Baja-style seafood experience. For an extra kick, add some of their house chipotle sauce. Recognized by Zagat and the San Diego Tribune for its quality seafood, TJ Oyster Bar's success has led to two additional locations in the area. If you love tacos and seafood, stop by TJ Oyster Bar next time you're in the area.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Taco de birria from Ed Fernandez Restaurant
A 4.9 rating from over 6,000 Google Maps reviews is no small feat and in the case of Fernandez's, it's well-earned. Renowned as Southern California's go-to spot for birria, this place lives up to the hype. When a restaurant is famous for one thing, that's what you order. The taco de birria is simplicity at its finest. Birria, onions, and cilantro wrapped in a corn tortilla. While it may look familiar, the flavor is unmatched. Hailed as the best tacos in town, its reputation draws crowds, so expect a wait, but it's worth it. Pro tip: Locals simply call it "Fernandez."
(619) 628-8235
2265 Flower Ave, D, San Diego, CA 92154
Cousteau fish taco from Haggo's Organic Taco
Ever heard of "Diners, Dive-Ins, and Dines"? Our next taco gained fame after being featured on the show! This two-bite delight is filled with conscious, non-GMO, organic ingredients. It features the wild catch of the day (usually halibut or seabass), cabbage slaw, crema, salsa cruda, mango, and cilantro, all wrapped in a fresh corn tortilla. The mango adds a sweet twist that takes this taco from "mmm" to "wow." Price-wise, it's mid-range, not cheap, but not overly expensive. Expect quick service at this laid-back spot just a block from the ocean.
(760) 753-6000
1302 N Coast Hwy 101, #101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Filet mignon taco from Puesto
"Get your taco fix" is the playful slogan at Puesto, an award-winning Mexican restaurant with locations across San Diego and Orange County. Each spot offers a unique twist as chefs curate their own menus. My visit to Puesto in La Jolla introduced me to a divine taco, the filet mignon. It features perfectly cooked meat, crispy melted cheese, avocado, and a spicy pistachio serrano salsa. All of Puesto's tacos come in hand-pressed blue corn tortillas that are made to order. Pro tip: Taco Tuesdays start at 3 p.m. at every location.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Seoul Taco from BOPJO
Let's mix things up with a fusion favorite, BOPJO. Blending Korean and Mexican flavors, this spot offers a "Seoul Taco" plate that comes with two tacos. You choose your protein and sauce; my top pick to date has to be the spicy pork with spicy aioli. Each taco is loaded with cabbage, kimchi, and cilantro, creating a bold, unique mix. It's a deliciously innovative combo showcasing the best of Korean and Mexican street food. Find BOPJO at Booth 1 in Liberty Public Market, located in Liberty Station.
libertypublicmarketsd.com/vendor/bopjo
(619) 380-2195
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, California 92106
Fish taco from Colimas Mexican Grill
Tucked in the artsy neighborhood of North Park, this family-owned Mexican spot takes its name from the Mexican state the owners call home. Their fish tacos are a standout, featuring Baja-style fish that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with a mouthwatering blend of spices. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce, these simple garnishes compliment the dish while allowing for the fish to shine. This casual spot offers counter and drive-thru service, a great option given the limited parking. It's a must-try for taco lovers.
(619) 297-2715
2302 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
Pork belly al pastor taco from Lola 55
Lola 55 isn't your typical taqueria, and it's easy to see why it's earned a Bib Gourmand mention in the Michelin Guide. Creative combinations and unusual ingredients define its stellar menu. The standout? The pork belly al pastor taco features mesquite pineapple, frisée, and cilantro crema. Just reading the description is enough to make your mouth water. The ambiance matches the innovation, with retro-chic décor including concrete floors, high ceilings, and mid-century furniture. It's a feast for both your taste buds and your eyes. Enjoy at either their downtown San Diego or in Carlsbad.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Breakfast taco from Armonia Kitchen
We love breakfast any time of day, especially when it's wrapped in a delicious tortilla. At Armonia Kitchen in Pacific Beach (PB to the locals), you'll find a cozy spot with stylish café décor and both indoor and outdoor seating. The star of the menu is the breakfast taco. Scrambled eggs are cooked to fluffy perfection, while the guacamole is fresh. They've also added crispy, but not overcooked, turkey bacon. A generous drizzle of their signature salsa takes this hearty and healthy breakfast to the next level. Bon Appetit!
(858) 999-0093
1422 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pescado taco from City Tacos
Nearly everyone loves a fish taco, and at City Tacos, they've perfected one that's hard to resist. The pescado taco comes with fried mahi-mahi, cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberry drizzle, cilantro, micro greens, and chipotle aioli. The habanero and strawberry drizzle is an unusual stroke of genius that more places should embrace. If that doesn't tempt you, City Tacos' menu offers up to 20 taco varieties, blending together the traditional and the new. Pro tip: Visit on Taco Tuesday for 10% off your tacos.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Adobada taco from Taqueria Revolucion
A local favorite, Taqueria Revolucion earns its authentic flavor and reputation by cooking with mesquite wood imported from Mexico and staying true to its street taco roots. Its straightforward menu offers a quick, simple option without sacrificing quality. The star of the menu is the rotisserie-grilled adobada, marinated in a signature al pastor sauce and served on a perfectly handmade tortilla. This taco's incredible taste secures its spot on this list. Taqueria Revolucion takes pride in using fresh, never-frozen ingredients. Dining in? Expect a relaxed and casual vibe.
(619) 934-9191
3001 Bonita Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Crispy chicken taco from Quixote
Inside the historic Layafette Hotel, you'll find the Oaxacan-inspired restaurant, Quixote. Decorated using parts from a decommissioned Catholic church in Mexico, this stunning space commands attention the moment you step inside, creating a breathtaking and sacred atmosphere. But the food is just as impressive as the surroundings. The crispy chicken tacos served with sour slaw, shallot rings, and Mexican ranch are addictive. For the full experience, I recommend pairing them with a mango margarita. While it's a bit on the pricier side, Quixote is the perfect spot for an exquisite experience with equally exquisite food.
(619) 975-3705
2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Adobada taco from TJ Tacos
If you're craving a pork taco, this is the spot. TJ Tacos, which is short for Tijuana Tacos, serves street-style tacos rooted in Tijuana tradition. Their adobada, or pork taco, comes with rotisserie-cooked pork, shaved into thin slices and topped with fresh onion, cilantro, salsa, and a mouthwatering green sauce. It's no wonder nearly every customer orders this standout taco. For added convenience, you can grab it via the drive-thru if dining in isn't your style. Think of it as the In-N-Out for taco lovers.
(760) 294-7511
802 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025
Blue Water Taco from Blue Water Seafood
What sets this spot apart is its commitment to fresh, locally sourced seafood, often caught by the restaurant itself. Now, let's talk tacos. Grilled shrimp is a personal favorite, and while it can be hit or miss, Blue Water Seafood nails it. Their Blue Water tacos feature fresh corn tortillas with your choice of fish in spicy chipotle or garlic butter. I recommend the grilled shrimp in garlic butter, perfectly complemented by their homemade white sauce, which is flavorful but not overpowering. Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, this taco is a must-try. While you can add avocado for a small fee, it's not necessary. This taco shines on its own.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Red snapper taco from Flor's Farm to Table
With roots as a humble taco truck, Flor's Farm to Table has grown into a restaurant dedicated to bold flavors, thanks to the husband-and-wife team behind it. Embracing the farm-to-table philosophy, they source ingredients locally. Their signature red snapper taco consists of seared fish, fresh cabbage, spicy pickled onions, house sauce, hot sauce, and grilled mozzarella cheese on a corn tortilla. A true hidden gem, this spot is tucked away in the back of the Urban Market in Old Town and remains a well-kept secret. But at Tasting Table, we believe in sharing the best finds. No gatekeeping here.
instagram.com/florsfarmtotable
(619) 689-7013
2548 Congress St, Ste G, San Diego, California 92110
Smoked tuna taco from Four Tunas Fish & Bar
Four Tunas Fish & Bar offers a whopping 19 taco options, but if decision fatigue hits, let me simplify it for you: go for the Smoked Tuna. True to its name, it features smoked tuna, dubbed "Bacon of the Sea", with a crunchy exterior, tender interior, and rich smoky flavor. Topped with cheese, cilantro, onion, and a creamy house sauce, it's a highlight. Beyond the stellar tacos, this family-owned spot nails the ambiance with nautical décor, an open layout, and covered outdoor seating, perfect for dining in true California style.
(760) 975-3950
601 N Broadway St, D, Escondido, CA 92025
Rolled taco from Roberto's Taco Shop
Roberto's is a San Diego tradition, opening as the area's first walk-up and drive-thru taco shop in 1964. 60 years later, this local favorite has grown into a successful chain, now serving fans in Nevada and Texas. Their speciality? In my humble opinion, rolled tacos. A simple yet satisfying dish filled with beef or chicken (I prefer beef) and your choice of toppings including cheddar cheese, enchilado cheese, and sour cream. These tightly rolled, thin, and crispy tacos are a great choice for a snack. Simple yet delicious and a must-try for sour cream lovers like me.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Manolarga taco from El Viejon Seafood
Mexican food with an Asian twist? ¡Vamos! At El Viejon, located on Convoy and in Otay Ranch, they're crossing borders and creating interesting flavor profiles by incorporating ingredients like daikon radish, sesame seeds, and other Asian-inspired elements into traditional Mexican dishes. Here, you'll also find the ultimate taco, the Manolarga. A fusion masterpiece involving birria, octopus, grilled cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, and radish. It's served with a side of rich consommé, perfect for dipping. Bold, creative, and full of flavor, this is a taco experience you won't want to miss.
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Dos o Tres Tj Taco from Ranchos Cocina
I love fajitas but don't always want a large meal. That's where the Dos o Tres Tj Taco shines. You can order them with fajita-style veggies, offering that classic fajita flavor in a smaller, more manageable, and vegetarian-friendly portion. Ranchos Cocina, a member of the Green Restaurant Association since 1944, takes pride in its extensive vegetarian and vegan options, which allows it to cater to all Mexican food lovers. Plus, Frida Kahlo fans will appreciate the restaurant's vibrant décor, featuring her iconic portraits throughout. It's a flavorful, artistic dining experience, perfect for any taco enthusiast.
(619) 574-1288
3910 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Carne asada taco from The Taco Stand
First established in San Diego in 2013, The Taco Stand quickly gained popularity and has since expanded into a small chain. While most locations remain in Southern California, you can now find them in Las Vegas, Dallas, and even Miami. My go-to here is the carne asada taco. This is a classic done right, featuring incredibly juicy Angus steak and tortillas made from scratch on-site. Another must-try is their elote, which ranks among the best I've ever had. No matter the location, The Taco Stand is always packed. You can't miss it!
Multiple locations in San Diego/San Diego County
Methodology
I was a San Diegan for seven years and had plenty of time to wine and dine my way through a great number of taco spots. I've included personal favorites as well as some reviews from friends, family, and online sources. To make this list as comprehensive as possible, I've included the whole of San Diego County, as there are some truly sensational places in the northern part of the county that I could not leave off the list.