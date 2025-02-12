25 Absolute Best Tacos In San Diego

Serving up street-style tacos with a modern twist, the al pastor taco is a must-try at this small seafood spot in historic Barrio Logan. Made with opah belly, a rich, fatty cut from the moonfish, this taco is already a standout. But what takes it to the next level is the pineapple topping. It's so good that it has me practically drooling every time. Fish Guts is known for its handmade tortillas, made fresh on site, and they don't disappoint. Plus, all their ingredients are locally sourced, and the fish is purchased daily from local fishermen. Pro tip: Get here early! They sell out fast and most of their eight taco varieties are gone by dinnertime.

fishgutsca.com

(619) 800-7514

2222 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113