17 Best Mexican Restaurants In San Diego
San Diego is a coastal California city that is known for its laid-back culture, vibrant nightlife, and top-notch Mexican restaurants. Given its close proximity to the border with Mexico, it's no surprise to learn that you'll find some of the most authentic street tacos in this surf city. However, San Diego is also home to elevated eateries that put a modern and cosmopolitan spin on Mexican fare.
Though the city's historic Old Town has long reigned supreme for Mexican cuisine, some of San Diego's best Mexican restaurants are found scattered across the metro area, from the Gaslamp Quarter to Oceanside. Enjoy zesty margaritas, sizzling fajitas, and tasty tacos at any of the following outstanding Mexican eateries, some of which have earned esteemed status among the best restaurants of San Diego.
As a Los Angeles local, I live only a couple of hours away from San Diego, and have had the pleasure of trying several of these restaurants firsthand. Reputable online reviews and local insight also played a role in developing this list.
Quixote
Quixote is a one-of-a-kind Mexican restaurant that is just as transportive as it is delicious. Located within the Lafayette Hotel and Club, this breathtaking and moody restaurant was built from the remnants of a deconstructed church, boasting colorful stained-glass windows, seating fashioned from pews, exposed wooden beams painted with folk-art patterns, and dramatic candelabras. Backed by chef José Cepeda, Quixote uses heirloom grains to create the highest-quality tortillas possible, but the star of the show is his mole sauce.
When it comes to the menu, inventive is an understatement. The Bay Scallop Black Cocktail is made with fresh octopus, Persian cucumber, and avocado, while the Crab Corn Doughnut is a unique highlight that features a rich burnt-chili emulsion. The duck carnitas are topped with Cepeda's signature black mole, while the braised lamb belly features grilled cactus leaf. Don't forget to order the flan for dessert — the mezcal caramel is beyond decadent.
(619) 296-2101
2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Casa Guadalajara
San Diego's Old Town neighborhood is a historic area featuring several beloved Mexican restaurants, but Casa Guadalajara stands out among the competition thanks to its upbeat energy and nostalgic cuisine. Enjoy sitting amid the patio under strings of colorful papel picado decorations while sipping a Corona next to a trickling fountain, or grab a stool at the rustic wooden bar inside.
The resident mariachi band, Cielito Lindo, has been playing at this culinary oasis since 1996, setting the scene with traditional and positive tunes that match the vibrant atmosphere. The band performs from Fridays through Sundays beginning at 5:30 p.m., and on holidays like Cinco de Mayo, folk dancers join the musicians. Let loose as you savor sizzling fajitas served with corn tortillas made from scratch. Casa Guadalajara also offers killer happy-hour specials between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.
(619) 295-5111
4105 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110
Valle
Chef Roberto Alcocer helms this Michelin-starred restaurant that puts a refined twist on Mexican cuisine. Valle is situated within the Mission Pacific Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, allowing patrons to take in stunning views of the nearby pier at sunset. Though you'll certainly need a reservation for the dining room, it's more likely that walk-ins can find a spot at the bar to enjoy a cocktail infused with mole bitters or smoked habanero.
The tasting menu includes eight courses that range from Alcocer's celebrated tetelas — triangular Oaxacan-style masa delights served with chicharrón prensado and salsa verde — to tender braised barbacoa. For a more intimate experience, opt for the four-course El Sillón Bar dinner with a menu that changes every night, meaning even the most loyal of regulars are always in for a surprise.
(866) 723-8906
222 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Puesto La Jolla
Puesto is an artisanal Mexican chain with multiple locations in San Diego. With its stylish-yet-casual settings, these eateries are always bustling with locals and out-of-towners craving quality tacos and plates of specialties like steak arrachera and short rib birria. However, the menus frequently change with the seasons, so guests can always expect to discover something new.
Always start with the chef's variety of four freshly made salsas before diving into heartier appetizers, like the classic guacamole or the passion fruit and mango shrimp ceviche. Tacos are at the heart of Puesto's menu, and you can enjoy everything from chicken al pastor to Maine lobster tacos. Anyone looking to enhance their spread with a margarita won't be disappointed — the Puesto Perfect follows a traditional and classic recipe, but those who prefer fruity or spicy tequila cocktails will also find nice options.
Multiple locations
The Taco Stand
These days, The Taco Stand is found in Las Vegas, Dallas, and Miami — but it all started in San Diego back in 2013. This chain is a local staple inspired by nearby Tijuana's iconic taco stands, and San Diego offers several locations spanning North Park to La Jolla. The tacos are simple and served as street food, offering classic and clean flavors of onion, cilantro, and grilled meats on handmade corn tortillas.
Some of the most popular options are tacos al pastor and carne asada, but if you're a fan of seafood, try the spicy shrimp or grilled mahi mahi tacos. Plant-based diners can also enjoy tacos filled with cactus or mushrooms. Top your tacos and burritos with your choice of salsa, which ranges from mild to extra spicy. The Taco Stand also serves breakfast at every location, allowing you to get your fix of chorizo and eggs or beef machaca before noon.
Multiple locations
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Nothing beats enjoying mariscos in a beautiful beach town. Oscar's Mexican Seafood has two locations in Pacific Beach and one in Hillcrest, providing perfect places in San Diego to cure your craving for fish tacos or fresh ceviche. Rather than only serving one variety, Oscar's actually offers several different types of fish for ceviche, including shrimp, scallops, and bluefin tuna.
The menu also boasts a solid selection of seafood-focused tacos. Enjoy the best of both worlds with the surf and turf taco — a tasty combo of skirt steak and shrimp with classic toppings like cabbage, onions, cilantro, and avocado. The grilled octopus taco is another tempting option, while the Taco Especial has a unique flavor profile thanks to the use of smoked fish, shrimp, and scallops. Plant-based diners are also covered here with the soy chorizo taco, and you can never go wrong with Oscar's chips and guacamole.
Multiple locations
Las Cuatro Milpas
Since 1933, Las Cuatros Milpas is a San Diego institution that keeps things classic. Don't expect fanciness or flair here — all of the tables are topped with plastic picnic-table covers, and the decor hasn't changed much over the years, giving it a timeless charm that fosters a feeling of home. The homemade tortillas, which are also sold separately by the dozen, helped Las Cuatros Milpas gain its solid reputation, but it's the friendly service and simple recipes that maintain the eatery's loyal following of regulars.
The prices are extremely low by San Diego standards, allowing guests to chow down for cheap. Burritos cost a mere $5, and for just over $20 you can get 12 handmade tamales to feast on at home. While the options are limited, these Mexican favorites are masterful here, so you can count on consistency with flavor and quality.
(619) 234-4460
1857 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Lola 55
For a modern and hip take on Mexican cuisine, sit down for dinner at Lola 55. While the Downtown San Diego location sits in the heart of the city, there is also a Lola 55 in Carlsbad, which is a great option for families and locals in Northern San Diego. The airy spaces at both sites feature massive windows that let in ample light during the day, and the Downtown location's bar gets packed during the evenings.
The margarita is a house classic, but if you want to spice things up, consider sipping on the Funky Guapo. The trendy take on tacos here is unique and exciting, and each taco is adorned with unique ingredients intended to elevate both the flavor profile and appearance of each dish. For example, the steak taco features avocado mousse and jalapeño toreado, while the mesquite chicken taco is enhanced with coconut rice and a peanut macha salsa.
Multiple locations
Karina's Seafood
With locations scattered from Mission Hills to central San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, Karina's Seafood is a SoCal sensation that first opened in Spring Valley. Created in 1981 by married couple Don Arnulfo Contreras and María Inés Curiel, the restaurant chain was named after their daughter, leaving a legacy of quality mariscos and other Mexican specialties for years to come. Though seafood is a common focus across each location, a few Karina's establishments style themselves as more formal than others.
Some spots offer both indoor and outdoor dining, but one of the best places to soak up the California sunshine is Karina's Ceviche Bar 'N Tacos in Barrio Logan. The mango, tuna, and jalapeño sashimi fuses spicy and fresh flavors seamlessly, while the Ceviche Karina's features the brand's signature green chili sauce that you'll want to pour on everything.
Multiple locations
Medina Kitchen
Between its charming atmosphere and a modern take on Mexican cuisine, Medina Kitchen is great for a healthy-yet-tasty lunch or dinner. Located at the edge of North Park, this elegantly laid-back eatery blends North African ingredients with classic Mexican recipes to offer an entirely new dining experience. Quench your thirst with a glass of fine Mexican wine from Valle de Guadalupe, or sip on a locally brewed craft beer as you fuel up on varied bowls, tacos, and more.
The harissa shrimp bowl with queso fresco and tzatziki is a perfect example of how Medina's diverse flavors fuse effortlessly. However, if you prefer something more typical of Baja cuisine, stick with the beer-battered mahi mahi taco that is topped with a spicy avocado and jalapeño salsa. On that note, all of the specialty tacos are served individually, allowing you to explore more of the menu without overcommitting to too much food.
(619) 230-5037
2850 El Cajon Blvd, Suite 4, San Diego, CA 92104
The Blind Burro
Looking for a chic setting in the heart of Downtown San Diego? The Blind Burro uses dim lighting, overhead strings of bulbs, and dark tones to create a mysterious atmosphere, while serving coastal Mexican cuisine inspired by Baja California. Whether you're sitting at the bar or at a wooden table in the main dining room, The Blind Burro is a popular spot for locals watching the big game while enjoying an ice-cold paloma cocktail.
Large groups should go all out with the appetizers and order everything from the chips and guac to the asada wings. The salsa flight is also a must if you like spice. For your main course, The Blind Burro offers a wide array of tacos — if you're looking to keep things light, opt for the cilantro-lime grilled shrimp option, or ask about the fresh catch of the day.
(619) 795-7880
639 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
Cafe Coyote
Old Town San Diego's Cafe Coyote is a bustling indoor-outdoor restaurant that sets the scene with vibrant papel picado hanging overhead and live music to enhance festive occasions. The bar houses more than 100 different tequilas, giving patrons the chance to try small-batch varieties. Having been in operation for over 30 years, Cafe Coyote has built quite the reputation among locals, but this is also one of the best spots for San Diego visitors to get a true taste of Old Town. The original Coyote margarita is a legend, but ordering the margarita flight is the best way to explore different flavors like chamango, spicy watermelon, and pomegranate.
When it comes to food, Cafe Coyote serves up Mexican classics on handmade flour tortillas — and the carne asada tacos are a true highlight. Before diving into your birria plate or chimichanga, start your meal with the fiesta sampler and chile con queso dip.
(619) 291-4695
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110
Mustangs & Burros
Located within the recently renovated Estancia La Jolla resort, Mustangs & Burros serves an elevated take on modern Mexican fare. The open-air patio features hanging lanterns and a roaring fireplace, creating a romantic glow for couples embarking on a special date night. The menu starts with appetizers like coconut white fish ceviche and marinated Spanish octopus, before leading into sophisticated entrees like chicken in roasted almond mole with saffron risotto.
When it comes to cocktails, the clarified melon margarita is beyond smooth, but the mezcal bianco Negroni is a unique take on a timeless libation. You can also enjoy a glass of wine from Valle de Guadalupe while digging into the hanger steak coated in salsa macha, or the salmon lacquered with chipotle-infused honey. If you can, save room for the carajillo-flavored flan!
estancialajolla.com/mustangs-and-burros
(858) 964-6537
9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Las Hadas
With playful offers ranging from shots served on a smoking volcano display to a hanging margarita flight, dinner at Las Hadas can be quite the party. This is the perfect place to impress an out-of-town visitor, and while this restaurant certainly pulls out all the stops for flair and pizzazz, the food remains tasty and consistent. Since it is located amid San Diego's bustling Gaslamp Quarter, Las Hadas is great for groups eager to fuel up before a night out on the town.
The Patrón margarita flight is a unique way to enjoy this classic cocktail in multiple flavors, but don't attempt to finish it all on your own. The food follows suit by being more innovative than traditional, and some can't-miss appetizers include the acclaimed wings, surf and turf fries, and the signature Camacho Fire Grilled Shrimp. You can also order tacos à la carte, or go all out with the poblano-topped Mexican burger.
(619) 232-1720
558 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
El Comal
Though it might not look like much from the outside, El Comal in North Park is not only one of the best Mexican restaurants in San Diego, but also one of the city's best restaurants in general. Expect classic and hearty fare such as enchiladas, quesadillas, and tacos alongside refreshing margaritas and mojitos. With cocktails offered within the $12 to $14 range, El Comal manages to remain affordable in comparison to restaurants in surrounding areas.
If you're a fan of mezcal, opt for the Smokey Maria, which is a unique take on the bloody mary. In addition to lunch and dinner, El Comal also serves breakfast favorites such as chilaquiles and a fluffy poblano omelet. At dinnertime, start off with the gorditas and chips with pico de gallo before ordering the tangy green enchiladas as your main course.
(619) 294-8292
3946 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92104
Ed Fernandez Birrieria
Birria is one of the most popular Mexican dishes in SoCal. From birria tacos to quesadillas to even ramen, locals can't seem to get enough of this tender, flavorful, and juicy meat. Though this hearty stew can be made with goat, beef, or lamb, Ed Fernandez Birrieria uses beef that is slow-cooked to perfection. Fresh chili peppers and spices give the stew rich flavor, and nothing beats dipping your taco or torta into a cup of the aromatic consomé.
The quesabirria is one of the most popular dishes, especially for first-time birria diners. While you can build your ideal birria feast by ordering à la carte, Ed Fernandez Birria also offers a variety of combo platters so that you can try different items to dip into the flavorful broth.
(619) 628-8235
2265 Flower Ave, Suite D, San Diego, CA 92154
Aqui es Texcoco
Aqui es Texcoco specializes in Mexico's traditional style of lamb barbecue, and it is a must-try for locals and visitors alike. This is one of the only places north of the border where patrons can experience the authentic flavors of slow-roasted lamb, and this renowned eatery follows a tried-and-true recipe and cooking method utilizing an underground oven.
The focus is entirely on the food, so don't be surprised by this Chula Vista restaurant's low-key ambience. Several of the dishes are served in portions intended to feed an entire family, allowing you to share a meal while getting a true taste of what Aqui es Texcoco has to offer. Meat selections include cuts from close to the rib bone or the head; those feeling extra adventurous can try the seasoned brain tacos.
(619) 427-4045
520 Broadway 5 & 6, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Methodology
As a Los Angeles local for nearly 10 years, I have had the pleasure of traveling down to San Diego countless times. While pulling together this restaurant list, I prioritized the quality of the cuisine, innovation, and atmosphere. Tacos are clearly a standout dish in San Diego, therefore, they were given special attention in this roundup. Though there are many different Mexican cocktails to enjoy, the margarita is a classic, and that was the libation most often analyzed while compiling this collection.
While I have been able to try several of the restaurants on this list, some were chosen based on reputable online reviews and professional rankings. Local insight from friends and colleagues also helped when researching various restaurants, as did research on social media and other websites.