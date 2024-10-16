17 Best Mexican Restaurants In San Diego

San Diego is a coastal California city that is known for its laid-back culture, vibrant nightlife, and top-notch Mexican restaurants. Given its close proximity to the border with Mexico, it's no surprise to learn that you'll find some of the most authentic street tacos in this surf city. However, San Diego is also home to elevated eateries that put a modern and cosmopolitan spin on Mexican fare.

Though the city's historic Old Town has long reigned supreme for Mexican cuisine, some of San Diego's best Mexican restaurants are found scattered across the metro area, from the Gaslamp Quarter to Oceanside. Enjoy zesty margaritas, sizzling fajitas, and tasty tacos at any of the following outstanding Mexican eateries, some of which have earned esteemed status among the best restaurants of San Diego.

As a Los Angeles local, I live only a couple of hours away from San Diego, and have had the pleasure of trying several of these restaurants firsthand. Reputable online reviews and local insight also played a role in developing this list.