The Michelin Guide Added 13 Restaurants To Its California List

Since coming to the U.S. in 2005 — first to New York, and gradually expanding into Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California before going on to Florida, Colorado, and Atlanta — the West Coast has become something of a treasure trove on the Michelin Guide. While California, in particular, has always been known for its farm to table concepts and fresh seafood, the Michelin's presence has taken the state's culinary scene to new heights. Local names like Stefani De Palma, formerly of San Diego's three-star Addison, have gone on to compete at Bocuse d'Or, the most rigorous culinary competition in the world. Others, like Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and his recent appearance on "The Bear" season 3 (which showcases the importance of plating), have experienced more mainstream success.

California, with its endless hills and sunny skies, has long been drawing in stars — both culinary and not. Last year, the state was home to a confirmed 87 Michelin-starred restaurants, including six three-star Michelin restaurants — the most of any state in the U.S. That number only continues to grow, with the Michelin Guide announcing the addition of 13 new restaurants to its California list in 2024. With one in Healdsburg, one in Oakland, three in San Francisco, one in Santa Barbara, six in Los Angeles, and another one in La Jolla, both visiting and local California foodies have a wide list of Michelin-recommended restaurants to explore before the awards are announced at the California Michelin Guide ceremony on August 5, 2024.