The Michelin Guide Added 13 Restaurants To Its California List
Since coming to the U.S. in 2005 — first to New York, and gradually expanding into Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California before going on to Florida, Colorado, and Atlanta — the West Coast has become something of a treasure trove on the Michelin Guide. While California, in particular, has always been known for its farm to table concepts and fresh seafood, the Michelin's presence has taken the state's culinary scene to new heights. Local names like Stefani De Palma, formerly of San Diego's three-star Addison, have gone on to compete at Bocuse d'Or, the most rigorous culinary competition in the world. Others, like Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and his recent appearance on "The Bear" season 3 (which showcases the importance of plating), have experienced more mainstream success.
California, with its endless hills and sunny skies, has long been drawing in stars — both culinary and not. Last year, the state was home to a confirmed 87 Michelin-starred restaurants, including six three-star Michelin restaurants — the most of any state in the U.S. That number only continues to grow, with the Michelin Guide announcing the addition of 13 new restaurants to its California list in 2024. With one in Healdsburg, one in Oakland, three in San Francisco, one in Santa Barbara, six in Los Angeles, and another one in La Jolla, both visiting and local California foodies have a wide list of Michelin-recommended restaurants to explore before the awards are announced at the California Michelin Guide ceremony on August 5, 2024.
Michelin Guide California's newest additions
While you still have to wait to confirm which of the 13 additions are Michelin Stars and which are Bib Gourmands, you don't have to wait to find out what the restaurants are. In Los Angeles, the California city that received the most recommendations, six new restaurants were listed on the Michelin Guide: Barra Santos, a Portuguese restaurant in Cyprus Park, Danbi, a Koreatown restaurant with a modern flair, Grá, a trendy sourdough pizzeria located in equally trendy Echo Park, Leopardo, which specializes in California-cuisine in Hancock Park, Mae Malai Thai House and Noodles, located in a strip mall off Hollywood Boulevard, and, lastly, Stella, an Italian restaurant with a focus on local ingredients in West Hollywood. While you wait to find out about the new additions, feel free to explore the 20 best Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants currently in Los Angeles.
After Los Angeles is San Francisco, the city that first brought Michelin to California in 2008. Three restaurants there were added to the Michelin Guide, including the Malaysian restaurant, Azalina's, the Thai restaurant, Hed 11, and Tiya, an Indian restaurant with a California edge. Just north of the city is Healdsburg, a town that's home to another new addition to California's Michelin Guide: Molti Amici, which brings in the best of the wine country and pairs it with casual Italian fare. Heading back down the map is Oakland, home of Burdell, an American soul food restaurant that Michelin added to its 2024 guide. Last, but not least, the guide takes you further south to Ambrogio by Acquerello in La Jolla, with its inspiring Italian-Korean tasting menu.