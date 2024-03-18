The 20 Best Michelin-Starred And Bib Gourmand Restaurants In Los Angeles
Becoming a Michelin-starred restaurant is one of the biggest honors in the hospitality industry. Though the maximum number of Michelin stars a restaurant can receive is three, receiving one or two is a major deal that sets an establishment apart from the competition. A Bib Gourmand recognition is another huge achievement, and while it is not quite as prestigious as a star, it is still an honor.
Of course, dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant comes with several expectations, such as a fancy setting, high prices, and oftentimes, a set or pre-fixed tasting menu. When it comes to dining at a Bib Gourmand-certified eatery, there are fewer rules and expectations, but you will definitely find that the food is delicious, the prices are fair, and service is friendly.
Since Los Angeles is home to one of the most impressive, diverse, and dedicated dining scenes in the country, it makes sense that it would boast several Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants, but these are the best ones. Alongside personal experience and local expertise, these restaurants were selected based on Michelin recognition, real reviews, and online ratings (more on this at the end).
Camphor
Located in Downtown Los Angeles, Camphor fuses French cuisine with Southeast Asian flavors. This one Michelin-starred restaurant has a clean and elegant interior along with a timeless menu that can be ordered à la carte. The specially curated wine list offers plenty of perfect pairings for your meal, however, the craft cocktails are a huge hit, with the Provence Martini being a beautiful option. This martini is served sidecar-style, and thanks to the olive oil wash, is incredibly smooth and easy to sip.
Though you'll certainly be drawn to signature items like the lobster and steak au poivre, the scallop ravioli is cooked in a vibrant white sauce that you'll literally want to drink. Other can't-miss dishes include the stuffed clams and radicchio salad.
(213) 626-8888
923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Pizzeria Bianco
Since being featured on "Chef's Table: Pizza," Pizzeria Bianco at The Row DTLA has remained one of the the toughest reservations in LA. Owner Chris Brianco is a culinary genius that has managed to make pizza an art form, creating iconic and unique pies such as the famous Rosa with red onion, pistachios, and rosemary. This Bib Gourmand eatery is the perfect place for pizza and wine both at lunch and dinner, and all of the ingredients used from the dough to the toppings are sourced with intention.
If you prefer a meat-heavy pizza, the Sonny Boy with soppressata is a savory and hearty pie, but you can't go wrong with a classic Margherita. Be sure to ask your server what the daily dessert is when dining in.
pizzeriabianco.com/los-angeles
(213) 372-5155
1320 E 7th St #100, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Pine & Crane
When it comes to authentic yet modern Chinese cuisine, Pine & Crane does it best. This airy Bib Gourmand restaurant is located on a bustling corner of DTLA, and is great for solo dining, groups, or a casual date-night dinner. One of the best things about dining at Pine & Crane is its prices, which remain incredibly moderate despite boasting high-quality creations. Since there is so much diversity on the menu, do your best to order a little something from each section.
The smashed cucumber salad is a must-try from the cold appetizers, while the nutty Dan Dan noodles are the ideal comfort food all year round. The shrimp wontons are another local favorite, and come in a decadent and savory sauce.
(213) 536-5292
1120 S Grand Ave Unit 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Colapasta
Located in an unassuming building in Santa Monica, Colapasta is one of the most impressive hidden gems on the Westside. Included in the coveted Bib Gourmand category, Colapasta specializes in ─ you guessed it ─ pasta. The handmade pasta is out of this world; you really can't go wrong with any of the dishes.
From gnocchi-style noodles with a sweet and spicy pork sausage sauce, to the locally loved beet ravioli with brown butter and poppy seeds, each dish is a true hit that showcases why this establishment received Bib Gourmand recognition in the first place. If you're a fan of truffles, don't skip the fontina cheese-filled moringa agnolotti with truffle butter. Though you can order wine at the restaurant, you can also BYOB for a small corkage fee of $10.
(310) 310-8336
1241 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Hayato
Looking to celebrate something special with an unforgettable omakase-style dinner? Hayato at The Row DTLA boasts not one, but two Michelin stars, making it one of just five restaurants in the city to receive this accolade. With only seven seats at the sushi bar, dining at Hayato is intimate and exclusive, to say the least.
The kaiseki menu changes with the seasons, but you can expect to kick things off with a chilled small biter starter before diving into the one-of-a-kind culinary experience that relies on traditional Japanese cooking methods and flavors. Dinner at Hayato costs $350 per person. Though it is a splurge, there are few dining experiences that compare.
facebook.com/Hayato.Restaurant
(213) 395-0607
1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Providence
Providence is one of the most legendary, historic, and renowned seafood restaurants in the city. Created by chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence is the definition of a fine dining destination and currently holds two Michelin stars along with a Green Michelin star. Since sustainability is at the forefront of Providence's priorities, guests can dine with ease knowing that each dish is made consciously.
In addition to the chef's tasting menu, patrons can also opt for additional starters such as the fresh oysters on the half shell, farm-raised caviar service, or the famous uni egg. Though seafood is the focus of the tasting menu, which starts at $295 per person, there are other meat options like beef and duck available.
(323) 460-4170
5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Maude
Maude is a one Michelin-star restaurant owned and run by Australian celebrity chef, Curtis Stone. This quaint and charming establishment is located in Beverly Hills and features a cozy, bistro-esque interior that is both inviting and elegant. Expect a multi-course, California-inspired tasting menu that is designed to surprise you around every corner. The ingredients used are locally and seasonally sourced, and there are always new flavor combos being presented and played with.
Once it's dessert time, patrons are taken upstairs to the wine loft where they are treated to sweets and wine as they conclude the evening. Since the menu is constantly changing, even loyal regulars are able to experience new creations and dishes during each visit.
(310) 859-3519
212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Nozawa Bar
Located in the back of the Beverly Hills Sugarfish, Nozawa Bar is a Michelin-starred omakase restaurant that is a must for sushi lovers. Enjoy an array of nigiri, sashimi, and handrolls at this Beverly Hills hotspot from chef Kazunori Nozawa. Though pretty much everyone in LA is well versed on Sugarfish and its famous to-go boxes, Nozawa Bar offers a much more elevated and intimate experience.
The menu changes each day and revolves around the fresh fish that the chefs find at local fish markets. Though you never know what will land on your plate, you can rest easy knowing it will be as fresh as they come. There are only two seatings a night, and reservations are required for this $225 dinner.
(424) 216-6158
212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Pizzeria Mozza
Considering it comes from iconic chef Nancy Silverton, it's no surprise that Pizzeria Mozza is a part of the Bib Gourmand category. Despite its famous reputation, Pizzeria Mozza is considered to be more of a neighborhood spot, and it is actually right next door to Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza. Though pizza is the star of the show, we recommend starting on a lighter note with Nancy's chopped salad and the fried squash blossoms.
Both the burrata and Margherita pizzas are fresh and classic, but if you want more flavor and flair, opt for croque madame pizza with bechamel, caramelized onions, prosciutto cotto, and a sunny side-up egg. While it may be difficult, do your best to save room for the salted butterscotch budino dessert.
(323) 297-0101
641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cobi's
Cobi's is a small, charming, and romantic restaurant located in Santa Monica. This locally loved establishment joined the Bib Gourmand category in 2023 thanks to its inventive, unique cuisine and stunning ambiance. Between the abundant florals, vintage-inspired wallpaper, and breathtaking garden patio, Cobi's is ideal for a first date or girl's night out.
The unique Southeast Asian-inspired menu features favorites like the finger lime-topped kanpachi crudo, pork dumplings, and butter chicken. The beef short rib with chili and tamarind dressing is a beautiful entrée, but don't forget to order the chili and sambal sampler on the side. For dessert, cool off with the coconut pandan shaved ice, or the vanilla soft serve sundae.
(424) 238-5195
2104 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Kato
Also located within The Row DTLA, one Michelin-star Kato puts a modern twist on Taiwanese food in an upscale and contemporary setting. The $275 tasting menu is available in the main dining room and changes based on seasonal produce and availability.
It's served omakase-style and is best enjoyed alongside the optional wine flight for an additional $135. However, for the ultimate dining and drinking combo, splurge on the vintage wine flight for $175. Those who aren't interested in drinking can opt for the $95 alcohol-free drink pairing. Though the main tasting menu is the star of the show, the bar tasting menu is more than $100 cheaper and features a collection of the most classic and favored dishes at Kato.
(213) 797-5770
The Row, 777 S Alameda St, Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant
What's better than dim sum? Bib Gourmand-worthy dim sum. Technically located in Rosemead, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant keeps things classic with Cantonese favorites such as steamed rice noodles with shrimp, seafood congee, and juicy pork buns. Each item arrives steaming hot, allowing you to enjoy each bite to its fullest and freshest. The prices are extremely fair considering the quality, especially when it comes to the seafood dishes.
Though Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant serves up classic dim sum desserts like deep-fried sesame balls and custard tarts, branch out with more unique sweets like the deep-fried durian pastry or osmanthus pudding. If you can't make it for dinner, this renowned dim sum spot is also available for lunch, daily.
(626) 288-3939
3939 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770
Mélisse
Mélisse by chef Josiah Citrin is a Santa Monica staple when it comes to fine dining. In fact, it is probably the most upscale and exclusive restaurant on the Westside, boasting two coveted Michelin stars. Though the food is obviously out of this world, the plating is equally as impressive. Since there are only 14 seats in the entire dining room, the chefs are able to put forth an abundance of effort and creativity into each dish.
The tasting menu features 18 servings that change regularly, but you can expect creations that use the most premium ingredients such as A5 Wagyu, Santa Barbara uni, Keluga caviar, and tender venison. Next-door Citrin is another wonderful restaurant that has one Michelin star and is a bit more casual.
(310) 395-0881
1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
n/naka
n/naka has gone above and beyond to earn its two Michelin stars. This modern kaiseki meal created by chef Niki Nakayama offers diners a fusion of traditional Japanese flavors influenced by California cuisine. Each dish is presented as a work of art, making it difficult to disturb with your fork or spoon. However, each bite boasts bold flavors and fine textures that will have you going back for more until your plate is clean at each course.
The modern kaiseki menu costs $310 per person and features 13 courses, with a vegetarian option. Enhance your meal with the optional $175 wine pairing, or order an array of wines and sakes à la carte.
(310) 836-6252
3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Holbox
If you're a fan of ceviche, Holbox needs to be at the top of your LA foodie bucket list. Deemed worthy of a Bib Gourmand title, Holbox is a charming yet unassuming seafood spot located within the Mercado La Paloma. The casual counter ordering might seem odd since the quality of the fish is so impeccable, but it sort of adds to the restaurant's overall charm. That said, if you want to indulge in a more elevated experience, Holbox hosts weekly eight-course tasting menu dinners on Thursdays and Fridays.
There are several different ceviches to choose from, with some popular choices being the scallop ceviche and mixed ceviche. The smoked kanpachi taco is a great choice if you're in the mood for something warm, but so is the pulpo asado.
(213) 986-9972
3655 S Grand Ave #c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Jitlada
Take a page out of the Bib Gourmand guidebook and head to Jitlada next time you're craving Thai food. Despite being situated within a very unassuming strip mall, Jitlada has been one of the most popular and consistent Thai options in LA since the late '70s. Its long-standing history in and of itself is a testament to its quality and expertise.
From Thai tea to hot sake, there are plenty of beverage options to quench every kind of thirst. If it's your first time at Jitlada, don't be surprised if you're a bit overwhelmed by the menu — it's huge. However, if you know your way around Thai cuisine, you'll be immediately drawn to your favorites. Feel free to stick with comforting classics like pad see ew or Bangkok fried rice, but do your best to try at least one new dish during each visit, as there really is so much to enjoy (much of which might surprise you).
(323) 667-9809
5233 1/2 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Pizzana
Co-founded by cupcake queen Candace Nelson, Pizzana is the master of Neo-Neapolitan pizzas. With locations now all over LA, what was once a neighborhood joint in Brentwood has since become a city-wide phenomenon that has even expanded beyond the borders of California. Whether you're dining in or ordering to go, one bite of the Margherita pizza will show you why it has earned a spot in the Bib Gourmand category.
That said, don't sleep on the flavorful little gem Caesar that is made with the restaurant's signature "slow dough" pizza crust croutons. The Diavola is a nice blend of sweet and savory, while the vodka pizza has a spicy kick and rich, saucy flavor.
(310) 481-7108
11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza is the slightly more refined and uppity sister restaurant to Pizzeria Mozza. This one Michelin-star eatery is owned by Nancy Silverton and is known for serving some of the best pasta in Hollywood. However, the mozzarella bar is the true highlight of Osteria Mozza. Nancy's favorite trio is the perfect way to get a true taste of how to enjoy the fresh Mozzarella di Bufala.
Other appetizers worth ordering include the grilled octopus, gnocchi fritto, and steamed mussels. For pasta, the ricotta and egg raviolo with browned butter is an icon, but tagliatelle with oxtail ragu is a dream for meat and red sauce lovers. If you're in the mood for a main dish as well, the crispy duck confit is divine.
(323) 297-0100
6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Pijja Palace
Shortly after opening in 2022, Pijja Palace became one of the the hottest restaurants in LA seemingly overnight. Now recognized as a Bib Gourmand establishment, the innovation and creativity behind this Indian-inspired sports bar is what has made it so popular with locals and visitors alike. Though there are plenty of items to explore, the pizzas and pastas are the main highlights.
Between the creamy malai rigatoni and the tandoori spaghetti, expect your taste buds to be taken on a journey. When it comes to the pizzas, choose between three sauces of Northern Makhini, Peri Peri Vindaloo, or White Korma, or order the green chutney pizza with crunchy masala. Round out your meal with the cookies and cardamom for dessert.
2711 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rossoblu
Indulge in fresh pasta and pizzas when you sit down for dinner at Rossoblu. This industrial space sets the scene for a hip night out on the town complete with wonderful wines, seasonal cocktails, and comforting Italian cuisine. As a part of the Bib Gourmand category, consistency shines at Rossoblu, garnering a list of loyal regulars who love to pop in throughout the week for its amazing happy hour.
In addition to running all day Monday, Rossoblu's happy hour happens daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes discounted drinks, pizzas, and small bites. However, it is only available at the bar, so be sure to get there early to snag your spot.
(213) 749-1099
1124 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Methodology
This list was primarily compiled based on my own personal experiences with more than half of these restaurants. However, in addition to Michelin recognition and accolades, personal expertise and real reviews from sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor were used to assess each establishment's reputation. In addition to the quality of the food, overall experience and ambiance also played a factor in choosing the best Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants in LA. All prices within this article were correct at the time of publication.