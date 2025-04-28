Anthony Bourdain Raved About This Classic NYC Hot Dog Spot

While Anthony Bourdain was frank about food practices and ceremonies he didn't like, he was also clear in expressing appreciation for industry gems. One such establishment is Gray's Papaya, one of Bourdain's favorite New York City restaurants. "When I start missing New York, this is what I miss," he famously said of the hot dog-focused establishment. In a third season episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain describes the destination as the go-to for nourishment on the cheap. "This is where I drop by after a couple of drinks or a couple of rounds of ammo for a cost-efficient, nutritious snack," he said, before recommending the papaya drink and hot dog duo.

Gray's Papaya earned a reputation for reliable deliciousness and its trademark "Recession Specials" that once offered two hot dogs and a medium-sized drink for only $4.50. That price has gradually increased to $7.50 over the years and remains a customer favorite. "Accept no substitutes," Bourdain instructs on "No Reservations," before ordering two dogs with mustard, sauerkraut, and a papaya juice.