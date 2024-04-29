13 Ways To Use Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soup

It's easy to see canned cream of mushroom soup as nothing more than what it is: a simple meal that's quick and easy. But it can be so much more than that. Most canned cream of mushroom soup is made with ingredients that provide the foundation for many made-from-scratch dishes, already assembled in one package. Flour, fat, garlic, onion, stock, and mushrooms — this ingredient list is at home in everything from fancy French cooking to humble homemade hotdishes. So, if you have a can of cream of mushroom soup on hand, you have more than soup; you have the beginning of a great meal made easier.

The best part? Canned cream of mushroom soup has come a long way since the classic red-and-white can was your only option. These days, there's a version for every dietary preference, from vegan to gluten free. It's a pantry staple that can enhance many dishes with its creamy texture and savory flavor with just a few tweaks and additions. Here are 13 creative ways to use canned cream of mushroom soup.