How To Choose The Right Thickener For Your Homemade Pie

A cohesive pie filling is as important to texture and integrity as choosing the right kind of pie crust. That's where pie thickeners come into play. We spoke with Joy Wilson, the pro baker and cookbook author behind Joy The Baker, who deems pie thickeners "the quiet heroes of the slice." Of course, thickening agents abound, and Wilson was more than happy to act as a matchmaker, helping us pair the right thickener to the right pie filling, starting with all-purpose flour. The key to choosing the right pie thickener, Wilson reveals, is to "match texture to texture and think ahead."

Just as we use flour for a roux or to thicken Alfredo pasta sauce, it's also a boon to fruit pie fillings. Wilson says that all-purpose flour is "great for rustic fruit pies, especially apple or peach. It's easy, always in the pantry, and thickens slowly and softly." That said, flour doesn't become transparent as it dissolves into the filling liquids. Consequently, says Wilson, "The downsides are that flour can dull the filling color and make things slightly cloudy."

Cornstarch is yet another thickening agent that you'll see more widely used in sweet and savory dishes around the world. However, Wilson thinks its thickening powers are best suited for juicy fruit pies. "It gives a clear, glossy finish," she notes. "But beware: it can turn gummy if overcooked or frozen and thawed." Potato starch may be an unlikely pie thickener, but according to the cookbook author, it's "best for custard-style pies that won't bake long. It thickens quickly at lower temps."