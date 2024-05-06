Toss Homemade Pasta With Flour For A Thicker Alfredo Sauce

While you can get away with packaged pasta brands for the sake of convenience, there's nothing quite like the taste and texture of homemade pasta. Plus, making homemade pasta is easier than you think, requiring little more than common kitchen tools for shaping. Not only will fresh pasta instantly upgrade your next fettuccine Alfredo, but it'll also provide the perfect opportunity to thicken your Alfredo sauce.

It's a widely known trick to add a little pasta water to bolster pasta sauce with the help of the starch the pasta releases. However, if you're trying to remedy a thin Alfredo sauce, you can toss your scratch-made pasta dough in an extra serving of flour before adding it to boiled, salted water. Since flour is the source of the starch in pasta, an extra dose will add even more starch to the pasta water. You can then add a portion of ultra-starchy water to a skillet or pot of heated sauce before tossing your freshly made pasta into it. Extra starch will thicken Alfredo sauce effortlessly, without altering its flavor or tacking on more time or steps.

If you're worried about water diluting the flavor of Alfredo sauce, finishing your pasta Alfredo with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese will restore its flavor while providing an even creamier consistency.