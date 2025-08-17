Why Your Blueberry Pie Always Turns Out Watery (And How To Fix It)

Is there anything more delicious than a warm slice of juicy blueberry pie? Fresh, comforting, and bursting with flavor, it's one of the best seasonal desserts, especially when served at the height of summer. That is, of course, if it's done right. No one wants a watery pie and, unfortunately, blueberries can be one of the biggest offenders in that department.

Every fruit pie recipe runs the risk of turning out runny because fruit naturally contains water -– and blueberries have higher levels than most. When baked in a hot oven, the cells inside the berries break down and release that water, leading to a runny filling and dreaded soggy bottom. Luckily, there's an easy fix. All you need to do is add a thickener to your blueberry pie filling, which will absorb all of the excess liquid without adding any weird flavors.

Some common thickeners include flour, tapioca, cornstarch, and Instant ClearJel, a type of modified cornstarch.Cornstarch is particularly popular for berry pies because of their high moisture content. To try it, just add about one tablespoon for every cup of blueberries used when you're preparing your filling. Mix everything together, and let the berries drain for a little while in a colander before adding them to the pie crust.