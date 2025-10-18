22 Recipes That Prove Cornflakes Aren't Just For Breakfast

A top pick amongst fans of a quick, convenient breakfast, cornflakes offer a subtly sweet flavor and plenty of satisfying crunch. Typically served with a splash of milk and often adorned with toppings such as fresh fruit, honey, or chopped nuts, this trusty cereal is something that the whole family can enjoy on busy mornings. However, cornflakes' uses don't end there. There's far more to these crispy morsels than meets the eye, and they can, in fact, come in handy for your everyday cooking and baking, too.

Cornflakes are an effective add-in for a variety of sweet and savory dishes, where they bring their signature crunch without overpowering other flavors in the dish. One of the most common ways you'll see them used is as a topping for casseroles or a coating for baked and fried foods. Here, the flakes seamlessly replace breadcrumbs to provide an equally robust layer of crispiness, building an irresistible textural contrast. The cereal can also be the star of no-bake treats, holding its shape beautifully when combined with sweet, sticky ingredients and left to set.

So, if you're ready to give that box of cornflakes sitting in your pantry a new lease of life, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at some delicious recipes that make this breakfast staple the star.