Our 'Popcorn' Tofu Recipe Is The Perfect Crispy Snack

Move over popcorn chicken and shrimp — popcorn tofu is here. The "popcorn" preparation method takes tofu to new levels — even people who don't like tofu are bound to enjoy it once it's breaded and cooked to crispy perfection. Tofu has a mild flavor on its own, but adding a spiced breading amps up the experience.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for popcorn tofu that's likely to please plant-based eaters and omnivores alike. Pieces of tofu, dipped in flax egg and coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, are baked for a lighter alternative to frying, but they still crisp up nicely in the oven.

This recipe is easily customizable. You can go the traditional route and deep fry the breaded tofu for a richer, moister version if desired. The flax egg could also be replaced with milk or mayo (plant-based or not, depending on your diet) or a regular egg. Panko breadcrumbs make the coating extra crunchy, but some people like to use potato chips for an ultimate crispy and salty breading. Note that the smaller you tear the tofu, the more flavor it'll have from the greater relative surface area of breading. Don't skimp on the salt and spices either. Serve this ultimate finger food with your favorite dipping sauce, with fresh veggies in a bowl, or as a side for fried rice. Whether you're a seasoned tofu lover or trying out Meatless Mondays, you may just find a new favorite in popcorn tofu.