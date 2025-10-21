8 Tips For Apple Picking This Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As soon as the leaves start to morph into brilliant blazes, that's our sign to grab our cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and head out in search of a fall adventure. There's hay rides, spooky movies, pumpkin carving, and scenic saunters through the forest — it's hard to pick a favorite autumn activity. But I think it's safe to say that, for a lot of Americans, the thing they look forward to the most about the season of soup and crisp breezes is apple picking.

I was born and raised in apple country (otherwise known as upstate New York) and, like just about everyone in my hometown, spent some time working at one of the best apple orchards on the East Coast — it's a rite of passage in a town whose official slogan is "home of Applefest."

In this list, I've put my apple-fueled upbringing to the test and outlined some tips and tricks for your next autumn orchard visit. Whether you're going out on your first fruit-focused foray or you're a formidable Fuji forager, these tips will help you get the most out of your excursion, because — believe it or not — there's quite a bit more to apple picking than just snagging a few fruits from a tree and calling it a day. From picking correctly to showing up to the orchard fully prepared, let's learn the ins and outs of America's most adored autumnal activity.