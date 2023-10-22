19 Best Ways To Use Up Leftover Apples

Fall is the season of football, pumpkin patches, and our favorite: apples. If you can go to an apple orchard during the cool fall months, you may come back home with more apples than you bargained for. Or, you may find that buying a bulk bag of apples at the grocery store is cheaper than the three individual ones you need for a recipe. So what do you do with the bushels of apples that are crowding your kitchen counters — especially when you have a couple of apples that aren't winning the blue ribbon for most beautiful fruit?

There are many sweet and savory ways to use apples to elevate every meal. Plus, many of these options are novice-cook-friendly and require very few supplies. With just an ounce of creativity, you'll be well on your way to making a delicious, apple-inspired dish bound to impress anyone. Here are some of our favorite ways to use up your surplus apple harvest this fall.