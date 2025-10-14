The Big No-No When Visiting An Apple Orchard And Gathering Your Harvest

Every fall, softly-lit apple orchards fill with families in flannel, spending time together in an autumnally iconic and wholesome group activity, and fighting the urge to give a fruit-laden tree a satisfying shake. There's a primal instinct to test whether a little brute force might rain abundance into your basket, but don't do it.

A good harvest shouldn't be a contest of strength. Remember when the enchanted trees in "The Wizard of Oz" get mad at Dorothy when she tries to pick an apple? That probably won't happen, but when an apple is ripe, it wants to fall, no yanking or shaking needed. Each fruit forms an abscission layer (a natural weak point at the stem) and a gentle twist will free fruit from branch without harming the tree. Shaking breaks twigs and buds that would become next year's blossoms, and falling can bruise the fruit, ruining the very purpose of apple picking.

A well-tended orchard is cultivated on patience. Every spur on a branch is the potential fruit of seasons ahead, and growers spend the year collaborating with their trees, pruning, pollinating, and protecting them from frost and blight. Treating the tree as a vending machine instead of a living partner disrespects that labor. You can buy as many apples as you want at the supermarket; the point of an apple picking excursion is the experience, not how quickly you pick or how heavy your basket weighs at the end of the day.