These Apple Varieties Make Homemade Applesauce Harder Than It Needs To Be
Whether you've gone to an apple orchard and eaten your fill of apple pies and caramel-dipped apples or you're looking to restock that applesauce supply that you can't seem to keep on the pantry shelf, making homemade applesauce should be a walk in the park. You only need four ingredients, including water, sugar, cinnamon, and apples, and a stovetop. While you might not think that variety of apples you use matters since it's all getting smashed together anyway, it is indeed possible to mess up homemade applesauce — and make it unnecessarily difficult — by using the wrong type.
When making applesauce, the general consensus is that you want to stay away from apples that are too firm and apples that are too mushy and mealy. Applesauce is a soft texture, yes, but it's not entirely liquid. For that reason, most applesauce-making pros recommend staying away from Red Delicious apples. These might be one of the best apples for baking, but Red Delicious apples will hinder your applesauce more than help it. It's also worth being cautious when using Granny Smith apples, which are often firmer than other varieties, though you can get good results by mixing them with a softer variety.
The best varieties of apples for homemade applesauce
It's always easiest to simply use what you have on hand, but many people agree that you should mix apple types in your homemade applesauce. Some of the best apples to use are the ones that are sweet and bright — the ones that are so juicy that they make a mess every time you take a bite. This means your applesauce will require less work when it comes to adding flavor, since the apples are naturally doing it for you. Apples like Honeycrisp, Fuji, Golden Delicious, Braeburn, Gala, and Pink Lady are just a few of the most popular varieties used for a complex-tasting applesauce. Combining any of these options with Granny Smith apples can provide a tartness and balance out the apple variety's firmer texture.
Apart from reserving Red Delicious apples for dipping and bobbing, making applesauce at home doesn't come with a lot of rules. Just gather the apples, stick them on the stove along with all of the other ingredients and seasonings, and mash everything all together until you're satisfied with the texture. Remember to remove the apple skins or keep them on if you're looking to create a pink-ish tone, and don't forget to use a combination of sweet and tart apple varieties — always opting for a softer and juicier variety when using Granny Smith for said tartness. If apple picking is in your near future, don't forget to brush up on these 12 other tips you need for making applesauce before you go.