These Apple Varieties Make Homemade Applesauce Harder Than It Needs To Be

Whether you've gone to an apple orchard and eaten your fill of apple pies and caramel-dipped apples or you're looking to restock that applesauce supply that you can't seem to keep on the pantry shelf, making homemade applesauce should be a walk in the park. You only need four ingredients, including water, sugar, cinnamon, and apples, and a stovetop. While you might not think that variety of apples you use matters since it's all getting smashed together anyway, it is indeed possible to mess up homemade applesauce — and make it unnecessarily difficult — by using the wrong type.

When making applesauce, the general consensus is that you want to stay away from apples that are too firm and apples that are too mushy and mealy. Applesauce is a soft texture, yes, but it's not entirely liquid. For that reason, most applesauce-making pros recommend staying away from Red Delicious apples. These might be one of the best apples for baking, but Red Delicious apples will hinder your applesauce more than help it. It's also worth being cautious when using Granny Smith apples, which are often firmer than other varieties, though you can get good results by mixing them with a softer variety.