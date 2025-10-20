15 Iconic Ice Cream Flavors And How They Were Invented

You walk into an ice cream parlor and face a wall of colorful choices: Will it be a decadently rich chocolate chip kind of day? Or will it be something fruitier, like cherry or tutti frutti? At a fancier spot, you might even venture into pistachio or salted caramel territory. No matter what you choose, every scoop has a backstory — some of which might be older (or newer) than you'd expect.

Frozen treats have existed since as early as 4000 BC, when ancient cultures in China and the Middle East enjoyed chilled confections made from milk, rice, and snow. The Tang dynasty left some of the earliest records of frozen milk desserts. By the 1600s, Italian chefs were experimenting with early forms of sorbet and gelato, paving the way for the modern scoop. When ice cream eventually crossed the Atlantic with European colonists, it became a fast favorite, even among founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

From plain-old vanilla to more modern mashups, ice cream flavors tell a story of innovation that continues to this day. Read on to discover how your favorite flavors came to be the ice cream icons they are now.