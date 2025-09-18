The Fancy Ice Cream Dessert President Trump Ate With The Royal Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

U.S. president Donald Trump recently got the royal treatment on a state visit to the United Kingdom, when he attended a banquet hosted by King Charles III. As you might expect of a royal banquet, it was a formal affair with a strictly fine dining menu. It's been widely reported that the menu included Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad. In addition, there was an organic Norfolk chicken ballotine served with courgettes (known stateside as zucchini) and a jus infused with thyme and savory. But the standout was the dessert.

Guests were served a vanilla ice cream bombe with a Kentish raspberry sorbet interior and lightly poached Victorian plums. An ice cream bombe, or bombe glacée, is a French dessert, and there are a number of ways to prepare it. Some are made entirely of ice cream or sorbet, while others may have layers of cake or meringue. Baked Alaska is a kind of ice cream bombe, and it famously features a torched meringue coating.

Based on descriptions of the dish served at the banquet President Trump attended, it featured a vanilla ice cream exterior over a raspberry sherbet core, either topped with or served alongside plums. The name "bombe" is French, and it means exactly what you think. The dessert is designed to look like a cannonball, or bomb, so it's frozen in a spherical shape. The trick to making it work is just time, since the process is not as complicated as the end result makes it seem.