This Is Exactly How Sherbet Differs From Ice Cream

When it comes to frozen desert treats, we are lucky to have a wide variety of choices which we can enjoy in a bowl, a waffle cone, or on a wooden stick. In fact, such variety can sometimes lead to confusion. For instance, most everyone can tell the difference between sorbet and ice cream, or even the difference between ice cream and gelato, but not everyone knows how ice cream compares to sherbet. In a side-by-side taste test, it will be easy to tell they differ in texture – ice cream will be creamier and denser, while sherbet is lighter and fluffier. The reason? Although both include dairy among their ingredients, the amount in each varies.

While ice cream must contain at least 10% milk fat, sherbet must contain exactly between 1% and 2% butterfat according to federal U.S. regulation, which makes it remarkably lighter than ice cream but creamier than a sorbet. Sherbet may also contain egg whites or gelatin, adding to its different texture.

Although the name sherbet is closer to sorbet, they are also two different treats, as sorbet does not contain any dairy at all. Think of it this way: if sorbet and ice cream had a baby, it would be sherbet. And despite the spelling, the word is actually pronounced sherbut. It is less commonly spelled sherbert with an extra r, in which case it's pronounced SHER-bert according to Merriam-Webster.