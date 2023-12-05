Why Is 'Sherbet' Pronounced As 'Sherbert'?

When you're taking a lengthy shower, enduring a boring meeting, or sitting on a long bus ride, the mind tends to wander. Sometimes, it lands on questions that you didn't realize needed answering, but now that they've entered your mind, you can't rest properly until you get to the bottom of them. "Is a hotdog a sandwich?" you wonder, sweating. Or, "Where do pond fish go during the winter?"

Now, you're standing at the window in the middle of the night, and you can't even hear it when your partner asks if you're coming to bed. One question is booming too loudly in your mind: Why is "sherbet" pronounced as "sherbert?" As it turns out, it's not just a matter of colloquial vernacular preference. "Sherbet" vs. "sherbert" goes deeper than quirky regional idiosyncrasies.

Technically, once and for all, "sherbet" is the correct pronunciation. But, according to the authorities at Merriam-Webster, "sherbert" is a fully established official variant spelling. It isn't "wrong" to call it "sherbert" at all. Still, that hasn't stopped many foodies from getting downright heated about this frozen dessert. The title of one Smithsonian Magazine article even laments "It's Sherbet, Not Sherbert, You Dilettantes." So, why did foodies give the same dish two different names in the first place?