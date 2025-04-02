8 Pistachio Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I had actually never heard of or tried the brand Turkey Hill before moving from Florida to the DC Metro Area, so I had no expectations for what this might be like. Due to its more affordable price, I expected it to be similar to Breyer's in terms of quality and taste. Turkey Hill describes itself as a dairy brand, but it seems it's most known for its frozen desserts and ice creams. The brand has been around for almost a century, so I'm surprised I had never really noticed it before, but it clearly has longevity on the market.

This container of Turkey Hill is labeled as a frozen dairy dessert rather than ice cream, and that's just because the product does not contain enough milk fat to be legally considered ice cream by the Food and Drug Administration standards. Its pistachio flavor includes pieces of almonds in place of pistachios. My only guess for why these brands choose almond inclusions instead of pistachios is purely for the price. Since these brands are more affordable, including a nut as expensive as pistachios may make it difficult to keep the cost down while still including this indulgent flavor thus the use of almonds in their place.

The dessert itself is good, albeit a little mild in pistachio flavor, though the container notes that it's artificially flavored. In fact, it tastes overwhelmingly of almond extract. The pieces of almond are delicious but overpower the taste of the pistachio which places this in a lower ranking. For those looking for a cheaper alternative to some of the more decadent pistachio ice creams, Turkey Hill is a great place to start. Though, I would still prefer something with a stronger pistachio flavor.