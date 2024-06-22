How To Finally Get That Tightly-Sealed Talenti Gelato Jar Open

When the soul yearns for a refreshing frozen treat, only the perfect blend of quality and convenience is equipped to answer the call. For many, that blend goes by the name of Talenti. With the brand's many rich and creamy gelato flavors and its bold and fruity sorbetto selections, fans of Talenti find a unique satisfaction when indulging in the premium tasting treat that seems to simply operate at a higher level than most other popular gelato brands.

That is, if they can get their containers open. Talenti brings a new meaning to the phrase "I scream for ice cream" with their notoriously difficult-to-open jars. For unknown reasons, some lids get screwed on so tightly during production that customers can't get them open no matter how hard they try. If you find yourself in the same boat, unable to feast upon your glorious frozen treat due to a stuck lid, your safest and most effective bet is to run the container's lid under warm water.

This handy trick works thanks to the physics property of thermal expansion. If you weren't paying attention in high school science, don't worry. All it really means is that objects tend to change size and shape when heated and cooled. When you run warm water over a tight-fitting lid of Talenti, it causes the lid to expand, making it easier to unscrew. Meanwhile, the bottom of the jar, where the creamy gelato awaits, is still very cold, which keeps the shape of the jar itself constant.