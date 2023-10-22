Use Half A Tennis Ball As A Tool To Remove Stubborn Lids

We've all been there: standing in the kitchen, struggling to open a stubborn jar lid or a twist-off bottle cap that simply refuses to budge. Whether it's a jar of pickles, jam, or a new container of peanut butter, there's nothing more frustrating than a lid that won't give. Sure, there are myriad tools and gadgets designed for this exact purpose, but not everyone has them at hand when needed. Moreover, why spend money on a tool when there's a simple and effective DIY solution lying around in many households? Enter the tennis ball.

Yes, that neon green sphere, which you probably thought was only good for a game of tennis or playing fetch with your dog, can be a savior in the kitchen. To use a tennis ball to open those pesky lids, first, get an old tennis ball you no longer use. Using a sharp knife, scissors or utility knife, carefully cut it in half. This will leave you with two hemispherical pieces. You only need one half for our lid-opening endeavor. Hold the jar securely with one hand. With the other, press the cut, hollow side of the half tennis ball onto the top of the jar lid. While squeezing to grip the lid, twist the tennis ball in the direction needed to open the jar. You should find that the lid begins to turn with considerably less effort than before.