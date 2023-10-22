Use Half A Tennis Ball As A Tool To Remove Stubborn Lids
We've all been there: standing in the kitchen, struggling to open a stubborn jar lid or a twist-off bottle cap that simply refuses to budge. Whether it's a jar of pickles, jam, or a new container of peanut butter, there's nothing more frustrating than a lid that won't give. Sure, there are myriad tools and gadgets designed for this exact purpose, but not everyone has them at hand when needed. Moreover, why spend money on a tool when there's a simple and effective DIY solution lying around in many households? Enter the tennis ball.
Yes, that neon green sphere, which you probably thought was only good for a game of tennis or playing fetch with your dog, can be a savior in the kitchen. To use a tennis ball to open those pesky lids, first, get an old tennis ball you no longer use. Using a sharp knife, scissors or utility knife, carefully cut it in half. This will leave you with two hemispherical pieces. You only need one half for our lid-opening endeavor. Hold the jar securely with one hand. With the other, press the cut, hollow side of the half tennis ball onto the top of the jar lid. While squeezing to grip the lid, twist the tennis ball in the direction needed to open the jar. You should find that the lid begins to turn with considerably less effort than before.
Why this tennis ball hack is so effective
The secret behind this hack is the combination of flexibility and grip. The rubbery texture of the tennis ball's interior provides an excellent grip, making it easier to hold onto slick or wet jar lids. Its soft, elastic nature allows it to conform to the shape of the lid, ensuring that the maximum surface area is in contact. This maximizes the torque you can apply and minimizes slippage and wasted effort, which is common when using just the hands. At the same time, the fluffy exterior of a tennis ball offers a grippy surface that helps gain leverage when opening a tightly sealed lid.
Additionally, using half a tennis ball as a tool is not just about practicality. It also incorporates an element of environmental conservation. Instead of buying specialized tools or gadgets that you'll only use occasionally, repurposing a tennis ball is a way to reduce waste and make use of something that you might already have. So next time you are faced with the common household struggle of opening stubborn lids, grab that tennis ball to make your life a bit easier.