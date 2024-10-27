Chocolate Vs Vanilla Ice Cream: Which Classic Flavor Came First?

Unfortunately, the chicken or egg debate may truly never be solved, but we're here to bring some closure to the "birth" order of another iconic duo: chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Some historians believe ice cream has been around since the second century, and while it's hard to imagine chocolate ice cream without vanilla and vice versa, the fact remains one did come before the other. While there are people out there who like to firmly plant themselves in one flavor camp over another (We're in the "Why choose when you can have both?" camp), there's no denying the winner of which came first: chocolate.

Antonio Latini's two-part work, "Lo scalco alla moderna," translates to "The Modern Stewart." It was released in 1692 and 1694, and he is credited with being the first person to capture an "official ice cream" recipe on paper. While it's undeniable that chocolate ice cream was created before vanilla, the version first written about in Antonio Latini's book is slightly different from the version we know and lap up today. For starters, Martini wrote of two ways to make "ices" as they were called then; one was freezing chocolate and sugar into blocks, in a sort of no-churn ice cream technique. The other required making a chocolate mousse, freezing and stirring it constantly, then serving the concoction as soon as it was frozen.

