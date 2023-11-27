Chocolate Or Vanilla: Which Ice Cream Flavor Was Invented First?

If you're a fan of ice cream, you probably fall into one of two camps; either you're Team Vanilla or Team Chocolate ice cream. They're so beloved that they're often seen as ice cream's most popular flavors. But this seemingly innocent preference has sparked a rather amusing debate among ice cream enthusiasts, akin to the age-old chicken-and-the-egg question: Which came first, vanilla or chocolate ice cream?

For those rooting for Team Chocolate, here's some good news: Chocolate ice cream, historically, came first! The very first mention of a frozen chocolate dessert, sorbet, dates all the way back to 1693 when Antonio Latini, an Italian steward and chef, included it in his cookbook "Lo scalco alla moderna" ("The Modern Steward"). However, it wasn't until 1775 that we have a documented record of dairy-based chocolate ice cream by an Italian doctor named Filippo Baldini. He penned a treatise called "De sorbetti," where he recommended chocolate ice cream as a remedy for gout and scurvy.

In contrast, vanilla ice cream's history began a bit later. Initially, vanilla bean extract was used to flavor chocolate drinks. But over time, vanilla carved out its own identity as a distinct flavor apart from chocolate drinks. Eventually, around the 1760s, the French transformed it into a standalone ice cream flavor. The recipe caught the attention of one of America's founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson, who wrote it down. You can now find his note on vanilla ice cream in the Library of Congress!