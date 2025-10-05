Our Sticky Toffee Pudding Loaf Cake Puts A Spin On A British Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Loaf cakes are often thought of as a more low-key, rustic style of cake — and, in many ways, that sentiment is completely true. Nearly any loaf cake recipe requires the use of only a single pan, and there's no stressful assembling stage where you frost and stack up layers of sponge. Loaf cakes are a great choice if you are looking for a simple, sliceable, everyday cake, or something that's slightly elevated for a dinner party without being fussy.

This sticky toffee pudding loaf cake recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, requires perhaps a little more effort than your usual loaf cake, but any extra labor is very much worth it. Inspired by the classic British dessert sticky toffee pudding, this loaf cake is infused with dates and black treacle, as well as along with warming spices like cinnamon and ginger, to create a wonderfully moist and dense sponge that is rich, cozy, and wonderfully decadent.

As an homage to the traditional British pudding, this sticky toffee loaf cake is finished off with a thick toffee sauce and a toffee sauce infused buttercream, for a truly indulgent cake that is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. With such rich and warming flavors, this loaf cake makes the perfect accompaniment to chilly fall and winter days, so read on to find out how to whip up this sticky toffee pudding loaf cake for yourself.