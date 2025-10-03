These Chicken Pillows Are Creamy, Dreamy, And Easy To Make

The Midwest knows its way around comforting, heartwarming food. Though we often associate the South with comfort food, soul food is its own category, reserved for freshly fried chicken, crispy hush puppies, smoked meats, and collard greens. Midwestern comfort food is often casserole-based, filled with inexpensive ingredients like cream cheese, egg noodles, canned tuna, and plenty of potatoes. Each cuisine was born out of culture and necessity, thriving still from the people and environments that make each region unique.

Where Midwestern cuisine gets the most inventive is its use of canned crescent rolls, which can be used for far more than the directions on the package suggest. Chicken pillows, which are creamy, cheesy, chicken-filled pockets of folded crescent roll dough, are every bit as warming and comforting as a chicken casserole or chicken noodle soup, but in the fun form of a folded, fluffy croissant. This recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through how to make easy, cheese-filled chicken pillows with a creamy cheese sauce for drizzling on top that can be made while the pillows bake. Like any great Midwestern recipe, these chicken pillows come together in less than 30 minutes, meaning dinner is not only delicious, not only kid-friendly, but also a breeze to make.