The Kitchen Tool That Makes Cooking Hush Puppies A Breeze
Even with their debated origin, hush puppies are a classic soul food from the south, a delicacy that has stood the test of time. These cornmeal bites are often served alongside fried fish or other seafood, such as crab cakes and shrimp, and can come in a variety of flavors. But no matter the flavor, if you're going to make these savory seafood sides, you'll want to use a simple kitchen tool — an ice cream scoop — to make the process as easy as possible.
Recipes vary widely, but hush puppies are almost always made with some concoction of the following: cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, milk or buttermilk, an egg, oil, and various spices (Creole or Cajun seasoning, garlic, parsley, onion, etc.). Once you've made your batter, you could sit and painstakingly roll each hush puppy out before frying. But if you want to opt for convenience, fear not: Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has the perfect solution. In her Cajun andouille sausage hush puppies recipe (which is a delicious take on hush puppies complete with Cajun seasoning, buttermilk, and beer), Morone suggests using a 1-inch ice cream or cookie scoop to pick up the batter and put it straight into the hot oil. By using this method, you are saving time, making less of a mess, and still creating perfectly delicious hush puppies. Be sure to maintain your oil temperature (ideally 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit) between batches, though, as the temperature can drop when fresh batter is added.
Ways to elevate your hush puppies
Delicious hush puppies, like the Cajun andouille ones, are pretty easy to make, but there are some tips that can make them even better. First, a thermometer for the oil goes a long way; consider investing in a candy thermometer to use before and after frying a batch to ensure you maintain that oil temperature. With that, don't overfill the pot when frying, as this can lower the temperature even more. Second, don't overmix the batter. Mix the ingredients until they are just blended. Otherwise, you may end up with dense, overly chewy, or tough hush puppies. Finally, don't be afraid to let your batter sit for a few minutes while you prepare your oil to let it thicken (and therefore give you more consistently shaped hush puppies).
Hush puppies are also incredibly customizable. If you use a simple recipe, like this fluffy, crispy hush puppies recipe, consider adding or removing spices to your taste, or upping the ones already included. Creole and Cajun seasonings (which are different) are great southern spices that can enhance these bites. And finally, if you want to elevate the taste post-cook, try making a delicious dipping sauce, such as this simple remoulade sauce. Or, you can always stick with a classic dip: tartar sauce. Whatever you choose to make, remember to use an ice cream scoop to make it even easier.