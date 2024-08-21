The Kitchen Tool That Makes Cooking Hush Puppies A Breeze

Even with their debated origin, hush puppies are a classic soul food from the south, a delicacy that has stood the test of time. These cornmeal bites are often served alongside fried fish or other seafood, such as crab cakes and shrimp, and can come in a variety of flavors. But no matter the flavor, if you're going to make these savory seafood sides, you'll want to use a simple kitchen tool — an ice cream scoop — to make the process as easy as possible.

Recipes vary widely, but hush puppies are almost always made with some concoction of the following: cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, milk or buttermilk, an egg, oil, and various spices (Creole or Cajun seasoning, garlic, parsley, onion, etc.). Once you've made your batter, you could sit and painstakingly roll each hush puppy out before frying. But if you want to opt for convenience, fear not: Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has the perfect solution. In her Cajun andouille sausage hush puppies recipe (which is a delicious take on hush puppies complete with Cajun seasoning, buttermilk, and beer), Morone suggests using a 1-inch ice cream or cookie scoop to pick up the batter and put it straight into the hot oil. By using this method, you are saving time, making less of a mess, and still creating perfectly delicious hush puppies. Be sure to maintain your oil temperature (ideally 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit) between batches, though, as the temperature can drop when fresh batter is added.