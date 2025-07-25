The Gourmet Chicken Pasta You'll Want To Make For Date Night

If you are looking for the ultimate dish for a special date night dinner, we've got you covered with this elevated chicken tetrazzini recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Although originally a comforting, family-pleasing weeknight meal that calls for canned soup, our version, with gourmet ingredients and fresh, scratch-made elements, is decidedly more sophisticated. Despite the fact that this creamy mushroom, chicken, and spaghetti dish is perfect for a weekend night, it takes just over an hour to make. Since the casserole spends half of that time baking to perfection in the oven, you'll have plenty of time to get yourself ready, too.

To add elegance to this popular baked pasta recipe, we use a mixture of porcini and cremini mushrooms fried in plenty of butter and garlic. These are combined with succulent pan-fried chicken chunks in a rich sauce of chicken broth, cream, and a generous helping of Parmesan before being spread over spaghetti and baked until bubbling and golden. If you've ever wondered why this creamy Italian-American baked spaghetti dish is called a tetrazzini, it was, in fact, originally devised at the start of the 20th century as a tribute to renowned opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini. So why not channel your own inner diva and whip up this creamy, dreamy gourmet chicken tetrazzini dish in the comfort of your own kitchen? What better way to say "I love you" than with spaghetti?