9 Best Sauces To Pair With Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chicken has earned its place as one of America's favorite dinners and meal prep hacks. It's a beloved staple that shows up everywhere: at potlucks and tailgate parties, stuffed into lunch wraps, tossed into salads, or eaten cold straight out of the fridge as a late-night snack. It's reliably affordable, lasts in the fridge for days, and can be used in many protein-packed recipes.

As for its popularity, the numbers speak for themselves. In 2023, Costco executives told its shareholders that it had sold 137 million rotisserie chickens (via the Seattle Times). Sales across the rotisserie chicken market show no signs of slowing, according to data from Verified Market Reports. In addition to Costco, stores like Sam's Club, Walmart, and regional chains carry rotisserie chickens made fresh daily, even with different seasoning blends: Ingles offers lemon pepper and Italian herb, while Southern grocer Publix offers varieties like Mojo. The chicken is flavorful enough as it is, but it's still versatile enough to take on any sauce or seasoning you throw at it. Pair it with the right sauce, and your store-bought rotisserie chicken transforms into something sweet, spicy, tangy, herby, or all of the above.

The next time you need some inspiration, check out this list of the best sauces to pair with rotisserie chicken. Some are classic comforts while others bring global flair. Whichever you choose, these sauces prove that a plain rotisserie chicken can be the start of something much more exciting than a basic dinner.