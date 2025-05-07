Rotisserie Chicken Instantly Upgrades This Party Food

No party is complete without a platter of snacks, and the most beloved of them all also happens to be the simplest to prepare: None other than some good old fashioned dip. Whether paired with chips, crackers, or crispy crudités, a creamy dip is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. But if you want to take things up a notch, we suggest adding some rotisserie chicken to the mix.

While some dips can be plenty hearty and flavorful, they're not always the most filling of foodstuffs. And if you're only planning on putting out some light hors d'oeuvres for your gathering, you may run the risk of letting your guests leave hungry. So hosts, take note: In order to turn your party snack into a meal in itself, you can't go wrong by loading it up with extra protein — and that's where the chicken comes in. Mild in flavor but powerful in terms of packing a satiating punch, a classic rotisserie chicken can be chopped, shredded, and sprinkled into just about any of your favorite savory dips for an instant upgrade.

The best part? You barely have to put any additional work in to reap the benefits. After all, you can pick up a premade rotisserie chicken from your local supermarket, keep it in your fridge, and carve it when you're ready to prepare your dip. And in the spirit of Ina Garten, we wouldn't fault you for simply mixing it into a store-bought dip, either.