5 Tips To Make Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce Shine
Teriyaki sauce is one of the most popular sauces in Asian cuisine. This sweet and savory glaze that is often poured over meat and fish has evolved into a staple for anyone looking for a unique sauce to put on sandwiches, use for dips, etc. Indulging in teriyaki has never been easier with the many different store-bought options available. In order to choose the right sauce, we ranked 13 popular store-bought teriyaki sauces.
However, sometimes these sauces might still lack a bit of variety and flavor compared to a homemade or traditional version, and you might want other unique flavors to really make your dish shine. But if you're on a time crunch, store-bought sauce can still be of use. There are some simple and easy additives to spice up your store-bought teriyaki sauce, including forms of garlic, citrus juices, spices and peppers, honey and brown sugar, and rice wine/vinegar.
Extra garlic is crucial
Garlic is one of the most universal flavors and is featured in almost everything, including teriyaki sauce. You will most likely find garlic listed as one of the top ingredients used in its base. However, for many garlic lovers, it is simply not enough. You can make garlic the star of the show by transforming your store-bought sauce into the ultimate garlic teriyaki sauce.
It is not uncommon to find fresh, chopped raw garlic in a teriyaki marinade. The flavor of fresh garlic is strong, almost pungent compared to the more mellow palette of cooked garlic. So be sure to choose which one you would prefer. You can even mix roasted garlic paste into your store-bought teriyaki, or add garlic oil if you want to keep the thinner texture. If you're looking for something even simpler, garlic powder is always a great option to add extra flavor without having to whip out your cutting board or turn on your oven for roasting. It takes virtually no time and is a seasoning you probably already have on hand.
Citrus juices add some tang
Acidity is commonly used to balance out flavors when a dish is too salty, rich, or sweet. Teriyaki sauces can especially thrive when citrus juices are added. It will provide a good amount of unique flavor with the tang and delicate sweetness of certain fruits. Using orange juice, either freshly squeezed or from a bottle, will add sweet and sour notes to help balance out any salt or bitterness, especially if you plan on adding garlic or spices.
Depending on the amount of teriyaki sauce you're planning on using, measure your citrus juice accordingly. It's best to start out with a small measurement of a teaspoon or half a teaspoon, and then taste to your preference.
Also cosider using limes or lemons for a stronger punch. It's important to note that pineapple is also a very good option! In fact, tons of grilled teriyaki recipes include pineapple for the best sweet and salty combination (such as pineapple teriyaki chicken). Cracking open a can of pineapple juice and adding it to your store-bought teriyaki could be your best decision yet.
Pump up the heat with some spice
We've discussed the options of using sour, bitter, and savory additive notes to teriyaki, but how about we switch it up with some heat? There are loads of ways to add spice to your teriyaki that, although uncommon for most recipes, will leave spice fans satisfied. You can experiment with whatever spices you enjoy.
Some very easy options include chili powder, chili oil, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. Or you can chop or puree any peppers you prefer. These can include jalapeño, poblano, or even habanero pepper. You can even make your teriyaki sauce a true Japanese-Korean fusion with the addition of gochujang. Most of these products can be bought premade for the most convenience. Even ingredients such as a Tabasco or hot sauce can be used. A few dashes of those will add a kick that you might not have expected.
Keep it sweet
Although we did touch on some sweet notes with certain types of citrus juice, you can achieve an even sweeter teriyaki sauce by just adding honey or brown sugar. Honey, similar to garlic, can also be considered a universal additive for many recipes. Similar to pineapple teriyaki, honey teriyaki is a popular recipe for chicken, vegetables, and salmon, among others. It'll bring a lot of natural sweetness without any acidity and can help cut through any possible bitterness.
This is the same for brown sugar, as using packed brown sugar in replacement or in conjunction with the honey can sweeten your store-bought sauce even further, while also thickening the teriyaki, preventing it from becoming too runny. A thicker teriyaki is particularly great for a marinade or using on the grill. It's all in the molasses, the key ingredient in brown sugar that can also darken the sauce and give it a richer flavor.
Rice wine/vinegar for unique flavor
Mirin or sake, both classified as Japanese rice wines, can be another unique addition to your teriyaki sauce base. They will give a similar umami flair, but there are slight differences depending on which one you decide to use. If you're looking for something with a sweeter taste and milder in terms of alcohol content, mirin (which is often considered a must for any teriyaki sauce), would be perfect to use to amplify what's already present in your store-bought sauce.
Thanks to its alcohol content, sake will make whatever protein you marinate your sauce with more tender, while also removing any odors present in certain meats or fish. You can mix sake with white sugar to help lower the alcohol content and make it as sweet as mirin.
If you don't drink or consume alcohol, or have a hard time finding these liquors, you can always just use rice vinegar, which will give great sweet flavor without the alcohol.