5 Tips To Make Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce Shine

Teriyaki sauce is one of the most popular sauces in Asian cuisine. This sweet and savory glaze that is often poured over meat and fish has evolved into a staple for anyone looking for a unique sauce to put on sandwiches, use for dips, etc. Indulging in teriyaki has never been easier with the many different store-bought options available. In order to choose the right sauce, we ranked 13 popular store-bought teriyaki sauces.

However, sometimes these sauces might still lack a bit of variety and flavor compared to a homemade or traditional version, and you might want other unique flavors to really make your dish shine. But if you're on a time crunch, store-bought sauce can still be of use. There are some simple and easy additives to spice up your store-bought teriyaki sauce, including forms of garlic, citrus juices, spices and peppers, honey and brown sugar, and rice wine/vinegar.