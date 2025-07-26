Avoid A Watery Tzatziki Dip With This Cucumber Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the dips, classic tzatziki sauce has to be the ultimate summer favorite. Refreshing, cool, and creamy, the cucumber, garlic, and mint flavors can transport you to a sunny day on a Greek island. But what's the best way to ensure tzatziki sauce has the perfect texture and doesn't end up runny? It's all about how you prepare your cucumber.

For restaurant-quality tzatziki sauce, Taylor Miller, Chef at Peck Slip Social in New York City, says to start by grating the cucumber on a box grater and then squeezing out any excess liquid. "Gather the grated cucumber together with your hand and squeeze it to release the remaining liquid," says Miller. "Repeat this process with the rest of the grated cucumber until it isn't wet and your tzatziki won't be runny." But don't throw out the extra liquid. A key part of this tip is to keep it on hand for potential use later on.

After mixing the cucumber into yogurt with garlic, fresh dill, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, Miller checks the consistency. "If it's too loose, I'll add more yogurt and adjust the seasonings as needed. If it's too thick, I'll add more lemon juice and some of the reserved cucumber liquid until the tzatziki is just right." Miller's process involves continuous adjustment to fine-tune the recipe, refining each element to create a seamless blend of flavor and texture.