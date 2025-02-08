The One-Ingredient Fix You Need To Rescue Runny Tzatziki

With additions of lemon juice and olive oil, plus the added liquid from chopped cucumbers, it's easy for your homemade tzatziki to come up short (or, in this case, thin) — and without access to truly thick and authentic Greek yogurt, it's almost like you're set up to fail. But, the truth is that even some people in Greece may prepare their tzatziki with labneh. Originating in the Middle East, labneh is an example of the ways Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines mirror one another.

Labneh is a Lebanese version of cream cheese that's made by straining yogurt through a cheesecloth. The result is thick and spreadable but saltier and tangier than U.S.-style cream cheese. It tends to be served very similarly in the Middle East to the way tzatziki is served in Greece — drizzled with olive oil, dusted with herbs, and dipped, drizzled, or spread. Labneh has taken steam in the West too. While it should be relatively easy to find at the store, it's also very possible to make without having to pick up any extra ingredients for your tzatziki.

Knowing that labneh is made from strained yogurt, you can create your own by reserving a cup and straining it through a cheesecloth. This will, essentially, remove the liquid from it, so you can then add it back into the rest of your ingredients to make classic tzatziki sauce.

