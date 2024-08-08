How To Eat Canned Dolmas Like A True Connoisseur

Let's be honest: Fresh is almost always better than canned, and this holds true for canned dolmas. Straight out of the can, dolmas tend to be heavy with oil, with some of their delicate herbal flavors dulled down after being packaged. Dolmas can be a time-consuming dish to whip up at home, and a Middle Eastern or Greek restaurant isn't always accessible. Canned dolmas are the only convenient option at times, but it's possible to make them taste fresher and more flavorful.

It's tempting to buy canned dolmas from Trader Joe's, but this item is definitely not the grocer's best canned food item; TJ's canned dolmas come packaged in soy oil, which creates a mushy, oily texture. When looking into other brands of canned dolmas, check to see if they come packaged in brine or oil, and select based on your preference. Most of the time, canned dolmas are packaged in oil; as soon as you open the can, drain out the oil. If you don't plan on eating all the dolmas right away, save some of the oil in a container to store the leftovers. If you find the oil to be too thick, you can blot the dolmas with a paper towel. Gently rinse dolmas packaged in brine with cool water to remove excess salt.