How To Eat Canned Dolmas Like A True Connoisseur
Let's be honest: Fresh is almost always better than canned, and this holds true for canned dolmas. Straight out of the can, dolmas tend to be heavy with oil, with some of their delicate herbal flavors dulled down after being packaged. Dolmas can be a time-consuming dish to whip up at home, and a Middle Eastern or Greek restaurant isn't always accessible. Canned dolmas are the only convenient option at times, but it's possible to make them taste fresher and more flavorful.
It's tempting to buy canned dolmas from Trader Joe's, but this item is definitely not the grocer's best canned food item; TJ's canned dolmas come packaged in soy oil, which creates a mushy, oily texture. When looking into other brands of canned dolmas, check to see if they come packaged in brine or oil, and select based on your preference. Most of the time, canned dolmas are packaged in oil; as soon as you open the can, drain out the oil. If you don't plan on eating all the dolmas right away, save some of the oil in a container to store the leftovers. If you find the oil to be too thick, you can blot the dolmas with a paper towel. Gently rinse dolmas packaged in brine with cool water to remove excess salt.
How to give dolmas a fresher flavor
While many people report that they enjoy eating dolmas straight out of the can, it's certainly possible to make the flavor even better. After draining the oil and blotting, squeeze lemon on top of the dolmas to help brighten the flavor and bring some freshness back. The citrus juice will also help cut through and balance the fat from the oil. Depending on your preferences, you might also enjoy warming the dolmas up to soften the filling. If dolmas are stored in the fridge, the filling and oil will have a firmer, solidified texture which is nice for dipping into cold sauces.
If you find the texture of the dolmas too dense, try chopping them up and adding them on top of a Meditarrean-style salad or bowl. The density of the filling pairs nicely with fresh vegetables like crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Another option is to serve the dolmas with a dollop of yogurt or a creamy sauce, like tzatziki. The smooth texture provides a pleasant contrast to the strong herbal flavors.