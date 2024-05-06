Here's Why You Should Give Canned Dolmas A Quick Rinse Before Eating

Stuffed with rice and herbs or loaded with a spiced beef filling, dolmas are pretty parcels of flavor that pack a punch. However, blanching the vine leaves, assembling the filling, and rolling them into cylinders can be time-consuming. Luckily, canned dolmas are prepped to perfection, making them a super-convenient snack or hassle-free addition to a main meal. Nevertheless, these stuffed grape leaves can taste salty when canned in brine, which is why it's essential to rinse these little guys in water to remove their excess sodium for both flavor and health reasons.

Canned dolmas are packed in brine because the salt in the solution makes them tastier by improving their consistency and flavor. The problem is that consuming too much salt over the long term can cause high blood pressure, which can in turn lead to strokes and heart attacks.

Reducing the amount of salt you consume from convenience foods can mitigate these health risks and positively affect your well-being. Moreover, removing the brine from your canned dolmas reduces their brackish taste and allows the natural flavor of the rice or meat to come to the fore. This is a significant plus if you want to serve your dolmas over a sauce or with a dip that's already been salted.