How To Reheat Rotisserie Chicken In The Air Fryer For The Crispiest Skin Possible

As much as we love rotisserie chickens, we know their pitfalls. When you first bring one home, it's fresh, hot, and juicy, and you can hardly wait to dig in (sometimes with your fingers). But inevitably, you'll have to stick it in the fridge, since it's unlikely you'll be eating the whole thing in one go. If you're worried that your leftover chicken skin will turn soggy in the microwave, however, it's easy to bring it back to life with an air fryer. Because this device blows hot air around all sides of your bird, it will keep the outer layer dry while retaining the juiciness of the rest of your poultry.

Here's what to do: Pop your bird in your device for three to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you should be good to go. Preheat your air fryer ahead of time for a few minutes, so it's nice and hot when you plop your chicken in. And although this time frame will work for most birds, it may vary by a minute or two for yours. Check if your poultry is warm to the touch after about four minutes, or stick a meat thermometer in the center and see if it has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit.