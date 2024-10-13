How To Reheat Rotisserie Chicken In The Air Fryer For The Crispiest Skin Possible
As much as we love rotisserie chickens, we know their pitfalls. When you first bring one home, it's fresh, hot, and juicy, and you can hardly wait to dig in (sometimes with your fingers). But inevitably, you'll have to stick it in the fridge, since it's unlikely you'll be eating the whole thing in one go. If you're worried that your leftover chicken skin will turn soggy in the microwave, however, it's easy to bring it back to life with an air fryer. Because this device blows hot air around all sides of your bird, it will keep the outer layer dry while retaining the juiciness of the rest of your poultry.
Here's what to do: Pop your bird in your device for three to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you should be good to go. Preheat your air fryer ahead of time for a few minutes, so it's nice and hot when you plop your chicken in. And although this time frame will work for most birds, it may vary by a minute or two for yours. Check if your poultry is warm to the touch after about four minutes, or stick a meat thermometer in the center and see if it has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
How to use your air fried leftovers
Part of the beauty of using the air fryer here is that it doesn't require any special prep work. You can plunk your whole chicken right in the air fryer basket, and you don't need to let it come to room temperature on the counter ahead of time. But if you want to wake up flavors that have been sitting in the fridge overnight, you can brush the surface of your poultry with olive oil and sprinkle on some seasonings.
Because your skin will be so crispy and the rest of your bird so juicy, you can then slice off legs and breasts and enjoy them exactly as they are. However, you can also shred up your leftovers and use them in a plethora of ways. Shredded poultry makes the perfect filling for taquitos, simplified flautas, lasagna, enchiladas, and empanadas. But it also works perfectly in salads, sandwiches, and soups — specifically, a cranberry and pecan chicken salad, a barbecue chicken sandwich, or a tasty taco soup. However, feel free to get creative here. Pile your leftovers on a buffalo-flavored pizza, stir them into fried rice, pack them into a grilled cheese, or add them into a casserole, after just a few minutes of reheating in the air fryer.