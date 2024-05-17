Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is The Secret To Simplified Flautas

Before you add leftover rotisserie chicken to flautas, remove the skin (if there's any left). The chicken skin is quite flavorful, but it will add a chewy and potentially slimy texture to the filling since we're working with leftover chicken. Don't toss it out, however, because there are many uses for leftover chicken skin like turning it into crispy cracklings. After the skin is removed, use your fingers (or a fork) to shred the meat apart. If you follow Ryu's guidance, the chicken will cook off for a couple of minutes with the other ingredients, so there's no need to heat it first. However, if you find the chicken to be dry, use a bit of stock or water to add moisture to the mixture.

If you buy a flavorful rotisserie chicken, like the one from Costco that's delicious thanks to salt, you don't need much extra seasoning because of the use of cayenne pepper and chili powder in the recipe. But if you want to use another recipe, or just want to step up the flavor, add sazón, adobo seasoning, chilis in adobo sauce or hot sauce for heat, taco seasoning, or cumin into the filling mixture.

Want to make the chicken flautas even simpler? Go for pre-made guacamole with our ranking of the best store-bought guacamole, use pre-shredded cheese instead of shredding it yourself, and serve it along effortless side dishes like canned beans.